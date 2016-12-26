Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Next

 By Shaka Hislop
Real Madrid claim top spot ahead of Chelsea; Bayern on the up, Nice out

AC Milan's win in the Italian Super Cup sees them back into the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's final power rankings for 2016.
Cristiano Ronaldo says winning the Club World Cup was a great way to complete a year full of team and individual honours.
ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti and Steve Nicol argue on the relevance of FIFA Club World Cup.
Real Madrid celebrate their second-ever Club World Cup trophy after beating Kashima Antlers in extra time.

Shaka Hislop's final Power Rankings of 2016 feature a new leader after Real Madrid ended 2016 by winning another trophy.

1. Real Madrid (+1)

It wasn't as easy as they perhaps expected but Madrid nonetheless won the Club World Cup to complete a superb 2016. Fittingly, Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show, scoring a hat trick in the final vs. Kashima Antlers.

2. Chelsea (-1)

Victory at Crystal Palace was their 11th straight in the Premier League, which they lead by six points. Chelsea's last three wins have all been by 1-0 scorelines; Antonio Conte's side have conceded just twice in their impressive run.

3. Juventus (no change)

Gonzalo Higuian's fine goal beat Roma and ensures that Juve will spend Christmas atop Serie A, boasting a four-point lead with a game in hand. Defeat on penalties to Milan in the Italian Super Cup will likely be little more than a minor disappointment.

4. Barcelona (no change)

Has the mid-season interval come at the wrong time for Barca? They have won four straight in all competitions, scoring 18 goals in the process. Their highlight last week was a derby win vs. Espanyol, featuring more Lionel Messi magic.

5. Bayern Munich (+1)

Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221
Bayern Munich closed out 2016 with six straight wins in all competitions.

A laboured 1-0 at Darmstadt was illuminated by Douglas Costa's fine winner but, three days later, Bayern reminded everyone who the bosses are in Germany. In the last game before the winter break, second-placed Leipzig were swept aside 3-0.

6. Benfica (+2)

Two wins in four days saw Benfica consolidate their lead in Portugal, where they have a four-point lead over Porto. But could manager Rui Vitoria be about to lose a key defender? Victor Lindelof has been strongly linked with Man United.

7. Sevilla (+3)

An impressive 4-1 win over Malaga means that Sevilla hit the winter break in third, just one point behind Barcelona. Jorge Sampaoli's side are also still in the Copa del Rey and have been drawn against Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

8. Roma (-3)

Having lost the top-of-the-table clash with Juventus, Roma then looked set for more disappointment when they fell behind to Chievo. Luciano Spalletti's men hit back to win 3-1, though, and go into the winter break second in the standings.

9. RB Leipzig (no change)

While Wednesday's defeat at Bayern will have stung, it won't take the gloss off Leipzig's first half of the season. After 16 games, they are second and have a six-point lead over Hertha Berlin, who they beat 2-0 last weekend.

10. Milan (new)

The Super Cup shootout win against Juventus brings to an end an encouraging first half of the season for Milan. Under Vincenzo Montella, the Rossoneri are fifth in Serie A, just two points outside the Champions League places. 

Dropping out: Nice. 

Shaka Hislop played for over 10 years in the Premier League and represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup. Watch him on ESPN FC TV!

