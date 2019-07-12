Bayern Munich to beat Tottenham in Champions League?

Craig Burley examines whether Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is feeling the pressure after a rough start to the season, resulting in a changed demeanor.

Yet another profitable weekend for the column as our "bullet proof" treble landed. Attention switches back to the Champions League this week as Tottenham face a crunch clash with Bayern Munich.

Running total: +£46.90

The Banker

It is all set up for another big night in the Champions League for Tottenham as they host German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. The Bundesliga champions are top of Group B and start as 11/10 favourites to win in north London against a Spurs side who have yet to show any real consistency so far this season.

Spurs kicked off with a 2-2 draw against Olympiakos in Greece, while Bayern enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade in Germany.

Tottenham have won just three of their nine games played in all competitions so far and despite Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino being instrumental in the club's rapid improvement over the past couple of seasons, the Argentine suddenly finds himself under a bit of pressure. Bayern meanwhile have made a bright start to their campaign and look worthy favourites here, with Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho giving them another dimension in attack this season.

Selection: £5 on Bayern Munich to win at 11/10 with bet365.

The First Goal Flutter

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League starts and he looks tempting at 9/2 to score first against Manchester United on Monday night. It should be fascinating to see how he gets on against this United defence, who have looked anything but solid in recent weeks.

Selection: £2 on Aubameyang to score first at 9/2 with bet365.

The Tasty Treble

Barcelona host Inter Milan on Wednesday evening and we feel the Serie A pacesetters will give a good account of themselves in Catalonia. Barca are 8/13 for the win but that looks pretty short when you consider how both teams have started their respective seasons. Instead taking the 4/6 with bet365 that both teams score at Camp Nou looks the way to go.

Elsewhere Juventus look a solid option at 9/20 to beat Bayer Leverkusen in Turin. The German side have made a good start to their Bundesliga campaign but are not always the best travellers and Maurizio Sarri's main focus this season must be Champions League glory.

Finally, we fancy Chelsea to get their Champions League campaign back on the road by winning in Lille. The Blues -- who lost to Valencia in their first match -- are even money to win in France against what looks a very ordinary Lille side. The treble with bet365 is paying better than 7/2 and looks solid.

Selection: £3 on the treble at 3.83/1 with bet365.

The Wildcard Tip

Defending champions Liverpool know anything other than victory over FC Salzburg would mean they could struggle to qualify from Group E. The Reds lost 2-0 to Napoli on matchday one and, much like last season, will again be relying on their home form to get them out of jail in Europe. Salzburg top the group, but we fancy Jurgen Klopp's men to be too strong at Anfield where a 3-1 result can be backed at 9/1.

Selection: £1 on Liverpool to win 3-1 at 9/1 with bet365.

