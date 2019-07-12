Can Arsenal deepen Man United woe with statement win at Old Trafford?

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden details the dismal situation facing Manchester United on and off the pitch.

The Banker

Manchester United have taken just 16 points from the last 45 available to them in the Premier League and looked awful last time out against West Ham. With Marcus Rashford facing a spell on the sidelines they have no recognised senior striker either so look massively vulnerable against Arsenal this weekend. The Red Devils are clearly in a period of transition and, while Daniel James has been their standout performer so far this season, they still look at least two or three transfer windows away from being a club capable of challenging for major honours.

Indeed, both teams have looked unconvincing so far but preference here is for Arsenal at a tempting 2/1 with bet365. The Gunners are up to fourth after that astonishing 3-2 win against Aston Villa last weekend, but if they are to win at Old Trafford they will have to pull themselves together defensively. Vulnerable at the back and often poor on the road, the problems facing Unai Emery are all most identical to those faced by former boss Arsene Wenger in his last few seasons at the club.

Given the recent poor form of Tottenham and Chelsea, a top-four finish is there for the taking this season and Emery will know if his team can win at Old Trafford they will be making a huge statement. Much will depend on the brilliant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing again but Arsenal won't fear this United side and can claim a precious three points.

The First Goal Flutter

Chelsea are a warm order in the betting to beat Brighton this weekend and vibrant young forward Tammy Abraham could be the man to get with to score first. The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in six Premier League games this season and will be full of confidence given Chelsea have won all eight previous Premier League meetings with Brighton.

The Tasty Treble

Leicester City are purring at the minute and deservedly moved up to third in the table after that valiant 2-1 victory against Tottenham last Saturday. They look absolute banker material this Sunday at 1/2 to beat a Newcastle side who have scored just four goals all season and who could struggle to cope with the brilliance of James Maddison or the raw pace and aggression of Jamie Vardy.

Elsewhere Manchester City also look solid at 4/5 to beat Everton by more than a goal at Goodison Park. The Toffees spent some decent money in the summer but have looked poor so far and they were pretty shocking last time out as they lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United. The Citizens have won their last three meetings between the teams and should win this with something to spare.

Finally we also fancy Tottenham to bounce back after their Carabao Cup humbling in midweek by beating Southampton. Spurs have yet to click into gear but have won seven of their last eight home games against the Saints. The treble with bet365 is paying just under 3/1 but looks bullet proof.

The Euro Wager

Real Madrid are 21/10 outsiders in the betting when they cross the city to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night. Zinedine Zidane's side have drawn two of their opening four La Liga matches and have yet to really convince, despite the best efforts of Karim Benzema. Atleti claimed a solid win on the road against Mallorca in midweek, and with young maverick Joao Felix in attack can regain their position at the top of the league from their crosstown rivals by claiming a narrow win against Los Blancos.

The Wildcard Tip

Burnley have won only one of their last eight Premier League games on the road so we rate Aston Villa as a decent bet on Saturday. Villa's cautious approach could be rewarded here and a 1-0 finish in favour of the hosts looks a decent shout at 17/2 with bet365.

