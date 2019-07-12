Who will win big-club clashes in International Champions Cup?

Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
OFI Crete
1
1
LIVE 7'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Trabzonspor
Szombathelyi Haladas
9:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfL Wolfsburg
Fenerbahce
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Panathinaikos
ESPN3 10:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Could Manchester City be Premier League's new 'Invincibles'

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Can Brazil avoid Peru shock to win Copa America on home soil?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Argentina to suffer Venezuela shock at Copa America?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read
Egypt and Mohamed Salah are favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, but where do the Pharaohs feature in ESPN's Afcon Power Rankings?

Chile to lose to Uruguay? Salah to star for Egypt vs. DR Congo?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Will Argentina's Copa America hopes be ended by Qatar?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho to finish as Copa America top scorer?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Brazil to win Copa America? Messi to score first for Argentina?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Mbappe to help France bounce back from shock loss with goal rush?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Can England restore Nations League pride by claiming third place?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Portugal to win UEFA Nations League? Joao Felix to score first?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Salah or Kane to score first in Champions League final?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Baku or bust for Arsenal in Europa League final vs. Chelsea

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read
Celtic's James Forrest celebrates after scoring the winner in the Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Celtic can seal 'treble treble' on weekend of cup, playoff finals

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

What are England's early odds for Nations League glory?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Will Man City's treble hopes be dashed by Watford in FA Cup final?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Leeds to reach playoff final? Lazio to beat Atalanta to Coppa Italia?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read
Can Golden Boot frontrunner Sergio Aguero and Man City catch Liverpool and win their fourth Premier League title this decade?

Liverpool to beat Wolves? Aguero to score first for Man City?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Can Liverpool pull off UCL miracle vs. Barcelona?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read
Mohamed Salah scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season from the penalty spot against Newcastle on Saturday.

Liverpool to beat Newcastle as title race nears end?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Philippe Coutinho to score for Barcelona against Liverpool?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read
By Derek Bilton
Share
Tweet
   

Who will win big-club clashes in International Champions Cup?

Harry Kane's wonder-strike from the halfway line sealed the win for Tottenham against Juventus in the last minute of added time.
Craig Burley and Ian Darke recap Bayern Munich's emphatic 3-1 win over Real Madrid in their International Champions Cup match at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Our tip Senegal enjoyed 63% possession and won the shots count 15-2 but still somehow lost the African Cup of Nations final 1-0 to Algeria on Friday evening. There's more Champions League qualifying action for punters to get stuck into this week while the International Champions Cup continues.

Running total: -£27.25

The Banker

Celtic continue their 2019-20 Champions League odyssey this week but are a virtually unbackable 1/20 shot to beat Nomme Kalju. The Estonian minnows look set to travel to Scotland without their manager and star player because the duo face an impromptu trip to Paris first to collect a fast track UK visa.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Basel, meanwhile, should be a much more competitive looking Champions League tie. The Dutch outfit are 4/7 favourites to win the first leg and that looks a bit skinny when you consider that they won just one of their four friendlies so far. That said, PSV are a decent side. After losing their Eredivisie title by three points to arch rivals Ajax last season, they parted company with brilliant striker Luuk de Jong and talented full-back Angelino. They have signed Portuguese attacker Bruma and brought back Ibrahim Afellay, and it will be interesting to see how they play against the Swiss champions. Goals look nailed on at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven with Basel in good form domestically so 7/5 about their being more than two goals, with both teams scoring, looks worth a bet.

Selection: £5 on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 7/5 with bet365.

The Tasty Treble

Tottenham started their International Champions Cup campaign with a stirring 3-2 win over Juventus in Singapore on Sunday and look worth a punt at 31/20 to beat Manchester United this week. Summer signing Tanguy Ndombele was excellent when brought on against the Serie A champions, while youngster Troy Parrott also caught the eye. The Red Devils maintained their 100% start to preseason by edging past Inter Milan but we are not sure they should start as favourites here.

Elsewhere Real Madrid are even money favourites to see off Arsenal at the FedExField in Maryland. Los Blancos lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich last time out but actually outplayed the German giants in a decent first half and with Eden Hazard pulling the strings they can get the better of Unai Emery's men on U.S. soil.

Finally we also like the look of Bayern Munich at 4/6 to beat AC Milan in Kansas City. The Rossoneri struggled last season, but it was also a relatively underwhelming term for Bayern despite landing a domestic double. The Tottenham/Real Madrid/Bayern Munich treble looks solid and is paying just shy of 15/2 with bet365.

Selection: £4 on the treble at 7.49/1 with bet365.

The Wildcard Tip

Red Star Belgrade, European champions in 1991, face HJK Helsinki on Wednesday and look worthy favourites on home soil. The Serbian champions will be banking on making it to the group phase again this term where last season they rubbed shoulders with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. They are piping hot favourites to beat a team currently labouring in fifth position in the Finnish Veikkausliiga and a 2-0 win for Red Star can be backed at 11/2 with bet365.

Selection: £2 on Red Star Belgrade to win 2-0 at 11/2 with bet365.

18+ / begambleaware.org / Terms and conditions apply.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.