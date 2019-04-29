Liverpool to beat Wolves? Aguero to score first for Man City?

Mark Donaldson presents his week 38 Fantasy FC Premier League lineup, where he chooses Sergio Aguero to shine on the decisive, final game of the season.

We've just witnessed a truly insane couple of days in the Champions League semifinals and when the smoke eventually cleared, against all the odds, it was the two English teams were left standing. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and a gripping title race has come down to Liverpool or Man City on the last day.

Running total: -£40.91

The Banker

It's crazy to think that a team could finish the season with 97 points and still not end up as champions, but that's the scenario Liverpool find themselves in this weekend. The Reds take on Wolves at home needing a win and for Manchester City to somehow slip up against Brighton. The stands at Anfield might still be rocking following that crazy 4-0 victory over Barcelona and Liverpool can be backed at just shy of even money here to be winning at half-time and full-time against Wolves.

Selection: £6 on Liverpool-Liverpool double result at 20/21 with bet365.

The First Goal Flutter

Manchester City have one hand on the Premier League trophy and know one last push against Brighton will see them retain their title. Sergio Aguero has scored countless big goals for the club down the years and the Argentine is a 13/5 shot to score first against the Seagulls.

Selection: £5 on Aguero to score first at 13/5 with bet365.

The Tasty Treble

Tottenham produced their own amazing comeback in Amsterdam to book their place in the Champions League final, and can round off another solid Premier League campaign by beating Everton. Mauricio Pochettino's men are 11/10 shots to beat the Toffees, who have not been great away from home this season. Elsewhere, Watford can confirm a top 10 finish by beating West Ham at Vicarage Road. It's been another solid season for the Hornets, who also have an FA Cup final date to look forward to later this month. Add in Crystal Palace to beat Bournemouth for a final day treble paying better than 15/2 with bet365.

Selection: £4 on the treble at 7.54/1 with bet365.

The Euro Wager

Bayern Munich can secure yet another Bundesliga title this weekend but may have to be content with a draw when they travel to FC Leipzig. The latter have enjoyed a fine season themselves and they've been excellent at home, picking up 35 points from 16 home games.

Selection: £2 on the draw at 3/1 with bet365.

The Wildcard Tip

Paul Pogba has come in for plenty of criticism this season but has still managed to score 16 goals for Manchester United from midfield. The Frenchman, who could be set for a summer move to Real Madrid, is a 5/1 chance to score first against Cardiff City as the Red Devils look to end a disappointing season on a positive note.

Selection: £2 on Pogba to score first at 5/1 with bet365.

18+ / begambleaware.org / Terms and conditions apply.