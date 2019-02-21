Can Manchester United make Champions League comeback at Paris Saint-Germain?

Craig Burley calls Manchester United's 2-0 loss to PSG a lesson in football as the FC crew react to United's first loss under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Not a great weekend for the column though we did call Barcelona right at odds against in the Clasico. All eyes are on Europe again this week with some big games to look forward to, including Manchester United's trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

Running total: -£36.90

The Banker

Manchester United simply have to go for it as they try to claw back a 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG on Wednesday. The Red Devils were poor during that first encounter and will be without the suspended Paul Pogba for this so they look right up against it. Indeed, the bookies rate them as an 18/1 chance to qualify with Thomas Tuchel's side having won all four of their matches since that first leg at Old Trafford. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not given up hope, saying: "We are not going to go there and lay down. We are going to give it a go. We have to go for it." And while winning the tie may just be beyond them they are certainly capable of scoring in Paris. Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in his last two matches and will be right up for this so both teams to score looks a decent shout here at 3/4.

Selection: £6 on both teams to score at 3/4 with bet365.

The First Goal Flutter

The evergreen Billy Sharp has hit 23 goals for Sheffield United this season and so looks a tempting bet at 9/2 to score first when the Blades face city rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Monday evening. Chris Wilder's side are right in the mix for automatic promotion in the Championship and Sharp -- this century's leading scorer in English football -- has been a major factor in their rise up the table. One glaring omission on Sharp's CV however is a Steel City derby goal, despite first playing in this fixture in 2008, and so the striker will be aiming to put that right when he steps out at Hillsborough.

Selection: £2 on Billy Sharp to score first at 9/2 with bet365.

The Tasty Treble

Last week was not a vintage one for Real Madrid after losing not one but two Clasicos on home soil. However they can get back on track by beating Ajax. Los Blancos are 8/13 for the win and, having won the first leg 2-1 in Amsterdam, should complete the job at the Bernabeu. Roma are not the most reliable travellers and could come unstuck against FC Porto. The Portuguese side played well in the first leg despite losing 2-1 and are even money to win at the Estadio do Dragao. Add in Arsenal (evens) to beat Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday for a European treble paying just under 11/2 with bet365. Rennes are ninth in Ligue 1 and may struggle to cope with the pace and guile of Arsenal's attack.

Selection: £3 on the treble at 5.46/1 with bet365.

The Euro Wager

Borussia Dortmund were blitzed by Tottenham at Wembley and it would take a minor miracle for them to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit. The German side lost to Augsburg on Friday evening so Spurs will be confident here and backing a 1-1 result at 13/2 could be the way to bet at Signal Iduna Park.

Selection: £2 on 1-1 draw at 13/2 with bet365.

The Wildcard Tip

Chelsea should be too strong for Dynamo Kiev when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Thursday and a 2-0 win for the Blues can be backed at 5/1. Chelsea are now favourites to win the Europa League (7/2 with bet365) and with the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League hotting up Maurizio Sarri may well now see winning in Europe as their most realistic avenue into next season's Champions League.

Selection: £2 on Chelsea to win 2-0 at 5/1 with bet365.

