Tottenham to suffer Halloween woe at West Ham? Madrid to survive African trip?

West Ham will be out for revenge after their recent home defeat to London rivals Tottenham.

Barcelona's 5-1 hammering of Real Madrid ensured another small profit for the column over the weekend. There is another busy midweek programme including action from the Carabao Cup, the Copa del Rey and Serie A.

Running total: -£18.09

The Banker

Tottenham Hotspur face a frightful Halloween trip to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup just 48 hours after their Premier League clash with Manchester City and boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted at strong squad rotation for the London Stadium clash. West Ham, without a major trophy win since 1980, will be desperate for victory against their London rivals after a recent 1-0 home loss to them, and could welcome back a few key players from injury. The teams met at the same stage last season when a stirring comeback from the Hammers helped them to a 3-2 win and at 15/8 they look a good bet to beat Tottenham again.

Selection: £4 on West Ham win at 15/8

The Tasty Treble

Norwich City have won their last three and could be overpriced at 9/2 to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday. The Cherries are going superbly in the Premier League but Eddie Howe may choose to ring the changes here and punters could cash in. Elsewhere Nottingham Forest should be too strong for League One side Burton and 5/4 looks a fair price about a win for Aitor Karanka's men. Finally, Middlesbrough have fielded a weakened side in every round of the competition so far and, while they've done well to get to the fourth round, Crystal Palace (13/10) could prove too strong. The Eagles have endured a difficult start to the season but have plenty of quality and should get the job done on Teesside. The speculative treble is paying over 27/1 with bet365 and looks worthy of a small interest.

Selection: £1 on the treble at 27.46/1

The First Goal Flutter

Gabriel Jesus has only scored twice for Manchester City this season but should start when the Blues host Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. He notched in the last round as the Citizens beat Oxford United 3-0 and should get chances against a Fulham defence that has shipped 15 goals in their last four games.

Selection: £2 on Gabriel Jesus to score first at 3/1

The Euro Wager

AC Milan face Genoa at the San Siro on Wednesday evening with both teams in good form in terms of scoring goals. Genoa showed what they are capable of in holding champions Juventus to a 1-1 draw recently and looked lively last time out as they drew 2-2 with Udinese. The Rossoneri beat Sampdoria 3-2 at the weekend but, worryingly, have yet to keep a clean sheet in Serie A this season. Gonzalo Higuain is scoring goals for them, though, so 9/4 for a Milan win with both teams finding the net looks decent.

Selection: £2 on AC Milan to win and both teams to score at 9/4

The Wildcard Tip

Real Madrid face a round trip of more than 700 miles to the African continent on Wednesday after drawing UD Melilla in the Copa del Rey's round of 32. Julen Lopetegui may not even make the trip after Sunday's humiliating 5-1 defeat in El Clasico pushed him closer to the exit door. Los Blancos have been awful for the most part this season, but should still prove too strong for third-tier Melilla, with a 3-0 result available at 11/2 with bet365.

Selection: £2 on Real Madrid to win 3-0 at 11/2

