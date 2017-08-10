Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
 By Derek Bilton
Liverpool to get rough ride at Anfield, Everton-Hajduk to produce goals

The ESPN FC crew break down their Premier League Team of the Weekend in the second week of action.

The bet365 betting blog picks out the home banker, tasty treble, Euro wager, wildcard tip and the bookie basher ahead of the week's European action.

A losing weekend on the tipping front but it could have all been so different if our 'Tasty Treble' had landed. Leicester City and Liverpool both obliged and it looked like the final leg, Southampton to draw with West Ham, was also in the bag until Lee Mason blew for the most dubious of injury-time spot kicks at St Mary's to break the hearts of draw backers and gift wrap the Saints a 3-2 win.

Running Total -£9

The Home Banker

Sevilla were 2-1 Champions League playoff first-leg winners in Turkey and should have far too much for Istanbul Basaksehir back at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The Andalusian outfit are on the brink of a third straight appearance in the group stage and look too good for an Istanbul side who have never won a European away fixture.

Wissam Ben Yedder headed the winner in that first leg and he can help the Spanish side do the business again, with Sevilla (-1) to win looking a rock solid call at 6/5.

Selection: £5 on Sevilla (-1) to win at 6/5 with bet365.

The Tasty Treble

In the Europa League Ajax dominated the possession stats in their first leg against Rosenborg but somehow ended up losing 1-0. They posted a 3-1 win in the Dutch Eredivisie at the weekend however and look good things to turn it all around in Norway.

Elsewhere in the Europa League Athletic Bilbao have a fine home record in Europe and having beaten Panathinaikos 3-2 away can be trusted not to drop the ball during Thursday's return leg at the Estadio San Mames.

Finally CSKA Moscow needed a last minute own goal to edge past Young Boys in the first leg of their Champions League playoff but were always comfortable and are another side who can make home advantage count.

Selection: £1 on treble at 3.55/1 with bet365.

The Euro Wager

Celtic absolutely demolished FC Astana 5-0 in Glasgow last week but there is so much riding on this tie financially there is no way Brendan Rodgers will rest players or ask his side to take their foot off the metal. If they play to even 70 percent of the level they produced at Celtic Park they'll be too much for Astana again.

Selection: £2 on Celtic to win at 6/4 with bet365.

The Wildcard Tip

Liverpool are in the box seat against Hoffenheim but the German side created plenty of chances in that first leg and could be worth backing to find the net first at Anfield, though the Reds should have enough quality to grind out another victory.

Selection: £1 on Liverpool to win from behind at 7/1 with bet365.

The Bookie Basher

Everton put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League group phase with a 2-0 win at Goodison but Hajduk Split had their moments on Merseyside and gave a good account of themselves, particularly in the second half. They know they need to take it to the Toffees from the opening whistle on Thursday so goals could well be on the agenda.

Selection: Hajduk Split and Everton to draw 2-2 at 16/1 with bet365.

