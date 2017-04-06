Barcelona plotting another UCL miracle, Leicester fairytale over?

The ESPN FC crew have all the best reaction from the Champions League quarterfinals.

Here's the best Champions League bets ahead of the second legs in the Champions League quarterfinals this week.

Foxes fairytale to end?

Leicester face a date with destiny on Tuesday as they take on Atletico Madrid for a place in the Champions League last four.

They battled gamely over in Spain last week and in the end were only undone by a contentious penalty, converted by Antoine Griezmann, as they lost 1-0 at the Vicente Calderon.

Yet despite giving up 68 percent possession and failing to register a single shot on target, the Foxes will feel they still have a chance here after seeing off Sevilla in similar circumstances last month. On that occasion they overturned a 2-1 deficit after being dominated in the first leg to somehow make it through after a thrilling victory at the King Power stadium.

This time round it looks an even bigger ask. With the meanest defence in La Liga and Griezmann operating at the peak of his powers, Leicester are big underdogs. They are probably going to have to do it without both first choice centre-backs in Robert Huth (suspended) and Wes Morgan (injured) so bet365's 11/2 quote on them qualifying for the last four looks about right.

Atleti, who have progressed in six of their last eight European ties against English opposition, look a cut above and will probably prefer to take on Leicester at the King Power where they will be forced to come out and attack. You can get 11/10 on Diego Simeone's men winning the match and that look a decent price.

Ronaldo at the double?

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Real Madrid are heavy favourites to progress against Bayern Munich after winning 2-1 in Germany. It could have all been so different for the Germans had Arturo Vidal converted a late first half penalty with Bayern leading 1-0. He failed to hit the target though and a second hand brace from Cristiano Ronaldo turned the tie on its head. The Portuguese, who scored his 99th and 100th goals in European club football in the first leg, is a 3/1 shot with bet365 to score two goals or more at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona plot another miracle

On Wednesday, Barcelona will need to produce another miraculous Champions League comeback at the Camp Nou if they are to remain in this season's competition. They trail Juventus 3-0 following the first leg of their quarterfinal but cannot be completely written off after an incredible 6-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain completed that astonishing turnaround from 4-0 down in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Now they must do it all again.

Barcelona may have the most feared forward line in European football in the shape of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez but they failed to score in Turin as Juve defended brilliantly. They say pretty deep in that occasion and looked comfortable for the most part. It will be asking a lot of them to keep a second consecutive clean sheet against Barcelona but The Old Lady know if they score just once at the Camp Nou, Barcelona would need to score five. That simple equation should dictate how they set up on Wednesday and the obvious play here is to smash the 13/8 bet365 are offering on Barcelona winning and both teams scoring on the night.