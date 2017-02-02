Alexis Sanchez tipped to trouble Bayern, Benfica to beat Dortmund

The ESPN FC crew discuss the Champions League round of 16.

The Champions League makes a welcome return this week and Arsenal are up against familiar foes in Bayern Munich.

Bayern to wobble vs. Arsenal

Having topped their group, the Gunners would have been hoping for an easier tie but to be the best you've got to beat the best and Wednesday's clash at the Allianz Arena will be one to savour.

Arsenal have lost five out of their last 10 matches against the German giants but are not without a chance here as Munich have failed to hit the heights under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Thomas Muller, who hit 32 goals in all competitions last season, has scored just once in the league so far for Bayern, who are lacking the creative spark they had under Pep Guardiola and before that Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga but showed some indifferent form in Europe before Christmas, including that stunning 3-2 defeat to FC Rostov in November. Arsenal have hardly been a model of consistency themselves this season but in Alexis Sanchez they can boast the Premier League's top scorer and a player who has the pace and skill to worry Bayern.

Boss Arsene Wenger hinted they might set up a little more conservatively in Germany to ensure the tie is still alive by the time the second leg comes round and that could mean Mesut Ozil is benched. It would be a bold move from Wenger to drop Ozil, who has looked short of confidence in recent weeks. Sanchez, though, who bagged a brace against Hull City at the weekend, is playing with a swagger and looks a tempting price at 9/4 with bet365 to score anytime in Germany.

Goals galore as PSG meet Barcelona

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in another mouth-watering encounter. The Catalan giants warmed up for this by winning 6-0 at Alaves on Saturday and are 23/20 favourites to win the match with bet365.

Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi were all on target at the weekend but it was something of a bittersweet victory as Aleix Vidal suffered a serious ankle injury. Arda Turan and Javier Mascherano are also set to miss out against PSG.

PSG are second in Ligue 1 this season, three points behind leaders Monaco. They have the best defensive record in the French top flight but might not be able to match the mighty Barcelona for firepower in the final third. The last time these teams met in the Champions League, Barcelona won 3-1 at the Parc Des Princes two years ago. Goals again look on the agenda and the route to profit could be backing Barcelona to win and both teams to score at 3/1.

Backing Benfica

Of the other games taking place this week, Real Madrid should beat Napoli at home but look pretty short in the betting at 4/7. Benfica, meanwhile, might be worth a small investment at 9/4 with bet365 to see off Borussia Dortmund.

The Eagles are top of their domestic league and have won their last two matches 3-0. They have a proud European record at the Estadio da Luz and their exciting side, led by the brilliant young defender Victor Lindelof, can edge Dortmund on home soil.