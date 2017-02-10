Sigurdsson to strike for Swansea, Kane and Alli torment Liverpool

The ESPN FC crew discuss Leicester's battle to avoid relegation.

A look at the weekend betting, headlined by a huge game for the champions at the bottom ...

Siggy to inspire Swans vs. Leicester

Swansea face a genuine relegation six-pointer against Premier League champions Leicester City on Sunday in a game that could go a long way towards solving the mystery of which of these clubs might drop into the Championship.

Leicester's troubles have been well documented, but the bottom line is their away form, and the recent displays of several so-called star players, is threatening to take them down. They've taken just two points from a possible 21 available away from home and a defence that was rock solid for much of last season doesn't seem to be able to cope any more. Wes Morgan and Robert Huth were absolute giants for Leicester last season, but it was alarming how easily they folded after going a goal down to Manchester United last weekend.

Swansea's form has picked up since the arrival of Paul Clement, winning three of their last five in the league. The brilliant Gylfi Sigurdsson is the man who makes Swansea tick and his long range shooting and vision in the middle of the park make him a threat against anyone.

He's got eight goals this season and having bagged three in his last three, he is the man to lead Swansea to victory here. Sigurdsson is a 5/1 bet to score first against the Foxes with bet365 and that looks a tasty price given his recent red hot form.

Kane and Alli to torment Liverpool

It must only be the fact that Liverpool are unbeaten against teams in the top six this season making them favourites in the betting against Tottenham this weekend. The Reds have endured a rather humiliating start to 2017, with stunning Premier League reverses against Hull and Swansea complimented by damaging Cup defeats to Wolves and Southampton.

Their record against teams around them in the table is much better, and at Anfield they have only conceded one goal in three matches against Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs. You could also make an argument they had the better of August's 1-1 draw with Spurs at White Hart Lane, but only a fool would ignore their alarming recent dip in form. They look like a side running out of steam, unable to match the intensity that Jurgen Klopp's teams are famous for.

Spurs, meanwhile, remain very solid. They are the most likely challengers to runaway leaders Chelsea in the title race but it will be asking a lot of them to close a nine-point gap from here. While that may be beyond them, winning at Anfield certainly is not and with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli in form they look a bet here at 23/10 with bet365.

Kane has plundered 14 Premier League goals this season and will pose a serious threat to a Liverpool defence who looked so out of sorts at Hull. Alli too has the knack of turning it on in these big games, as anyone who witnessed his brilliant performance against Chelsea last month will testify. Mauricio Pochettino's men have the meanest defence in the division (just 16 goals shipped in 24 matches) and punters after a spot of value could do worse than backing them at 5/1 with to win to nil on Saturday.

Everton continue fine form at Boro

The best bet from Saturday's other Premier League games might be to take the 11/5 available on Everton winning to nil at Middlesbrough.

Boro can't buy a goal at the minute and are without a win since Christmas. The Toffees should be full of confidence following that crazy 6-3 win over Bournemouth last weekend and it is worth noting the Blues have won to nil in each of their last three visits to Teesside.