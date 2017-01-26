Previous
Derby can dump Leicester out of the FA Cup, bet on goals at Barcelona

The ESPN FC crew discuss David Luiz's importance to Chelsea.

Leicester need a morale-booster

Leicester City and Derby County could not be separated after a pulsating FA Cup fourth-round clash ended 2-2 recently, and the East Midlands rivals do it all again on Wednesday night.

Championship side Derby have the playoffs in their sights this season and are in decent form, and on Saturday they were unlucky to leave Newcastle empty handed in a game they ended up losing 1-0.

They bossed the first game against Leicester for long spells and only a late Wes Morgan equaliser denied them at Pride Park. They won't fear a trip to the King Power, though, having already beaten West Brom away in this year's FA Cup and if star men Tom Ince and Darren Bent are in the mood they could be worth backing at 4/1 with bet365.

It's all going wrong for Leicester, who were thumped 3-0 at home by Manchester United on Sunday and are now in real danger of being relegated just 12 months after being crowned champions. They have not scored a goal in any of their last five league games and face Swansea City in a real relegation six-pointer next Sunday, and so may even rest a few players here.

Boss Claudio Ranieri is under huge pressure but believes his players are still very much behind him. 

Bet on goals at Barca

There is also Copa del Rey semifinal second-leg action this week where Barcelona are handily placed after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 away in the first leg. Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi put Barca in the box seat at the Vicente Calderon but Antonio Griezmann's second half strike has given Atleti a glimmer of hope at least. Madrid defender Filipe Luis insists this Copa tie is far from over, saying "We knows it'll be hard but it's not impossible. We have to start in the Camp Nou the way we finished in the Calderon."

However, it would take an epic effort to pull this tie out of the fire against the Copa del Rey holders. Barca were 3-0 winners over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday to move within one point of leaders Real Madrid in La Liga. Luis Suarez was rested but Messi played and scored as Barcelona became the first European side to score 100 goals in all competitions this season. Atletico Madrid also won on Saturday as Fernando Torres grabbed a brace in a 2-0 home win over Leganes.

The fact Atletico need to go for it could lead to a high-scoring game. Both teams to score is a standout 3/4 with bet365 and that looks nailed on given how many chances both teams created in an entertaining first leg.

Home advantage could prove crucial

Elsewhere, Alaves and Celta Vigo could not be separated after their first leg ended 0-0. Celta Vigo, who knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa at the quarterfinal stage, are the favourites to qualify but look to have their work cut out against a solid Alaves side who are unbeaten in their last six.

Indeed, the last team to beat them was Celta on Jan. 15, but they played almost half of that match with 10 men following the dismissal of Zouhair Feddal. It could be another tight affair second time around but Alaves will be quietly confident as they have been playing well in recent weeks. A 1-0 home win -- available at 6/1 with bet365 -- could be worth backing as they look to make home advantage count at Mendizorrotza.

