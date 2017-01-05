Liverpool to see off Plymouth in FA Cup with both teams to score

Liverpool were left frustrated by Plymouth at Anfield but expect goals at Home Park.

Liverpool to take advantage if Plymouth try to attack at home

Plymouth Argyle have been the story of the FA Cup third round so far after holding seven-time winners Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp came in for a bit of criticism after naming Liverpool's youngest ever first-team XI, who then failed to break down a tenacious Plymouth outfit on Merseyside. They do it all again at Home Park on Wednesday night, where Klopp is again set to ring the changes after a hectic start to 2017.

Klopp put out a virtually full-strength side in losing 1-0 to Southampton in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg last week and they then had to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The match is a sell out and The Pilgrims warmed up for their biggest home game in years by beating Stevenage 4-2 at the weekend.

They are second in League Two with a decent home record but even if Klopp again rolls out the youngsters it is difficult to envisage a scenario where Liverpool are kept at bay for a second time. Despite having named a team with an average age of 21 years and 296 days Liverpool dominated for long spells without ever really creating much in the final third in that first match.

Plymouth set up very defensively but will surely have to have more of a go at home and this could play into Liverpool's hands. Gifted winger Sheyi Ojo put in a fine shift last time out and should start again while Ben Woodburn -- who in November became the youngest player ever to score for the Reds -- should also feature.

Expect a much more entertaining game at Home Park, where the advice is to take the 21/20 bet365 is offering about Liverpool winning and both teams scoring.

Back Burnley to dispatch Sunderland at home

On Tuesday night Burnley face Sunderland in an FA Cup replay neither side probably wanted. Neither side has the biggest squad and both are certainly prioritising Premier League survival above possible Wembley glory in May. They played out a drab 0-0 draw on Wearside first time around and both teams will look to make changes again.

The difference here could be Burnley's magnificent home form. They beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday and, while Joey Barton grabbed the headlines by coming off the bench to score the winner, Ben Mee was magnificent in that one for the Clarets. Burnley have won 25 of their 26 Premier League points this season at Turf Moor and such strong home form suggests they are worth a bet here at 21/20 with bet365.

Barcelona could be held by Real Sociedad

There is also Copa del Rey quarter final action this week where on Thursday night Barcelona are a warm order in the betting to win at Real Sociedad. The Catalan giants recovered from a 2-1 first leg deficit to edge past Athletic Bilbao 4-3 on aggregate last week and are a 1/2 shot with bet365 to win at Anoeta. Barca are the reigning Copa del Rey champions of course and looked excellent in spanking Las Palmas 5-0 at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Luis Suarez bagged a brace in that one -- his 101st and 102nd goals for the club -- while Lionel Messi was also on target and they will be keen to maintain their momentum with victory here.

Real Sociedad are going well themselves in the league and are no pushovers at home, as Barcelona discovered back in November when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Anoeta. It took a goal from Messi to rescue a point for them on that occasion and the draw could again be value here as Barcelona remain vulnerable defensively under Luis Enrique. Of course they have the firepower to dig themselves out of trouble and under the circumstances it could be worth tickling a 2-2 correct score, which is priced up at 14/1 by bet365.