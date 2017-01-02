Manchester United and Liverpool go head to head at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford struck an injury time winner the last time Manchester United faced Hull.

Back United to win the game of the weekend

It's Merseyside vs. Manchester with two massive top flight games.

There is a big betting game to round off the weekend, as Liverpool travel to Manchester United. Both teams were involved in EFL Cup semifinal first-leg action in midweek, and while United brushed aside Hull City 2-0 at home, Liverpool looked ragged in losing 1-0 at Southampton.

Defensively, Liverpool looked all over the place at times at St Mary's and if they put in the same type of performance at Old Trafford they will surely be beaten.

Jose Mourinho's men have won their last nine matches in all competitions, their longest winning run since the 2008-09 season when they won 11 on the spin and ended up winning a Premier League and League Cup double.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been crucial for the Red Devils during their recent run, scoring 12 times since the start of November. Yet it is the ominous recent form of Paul Pogba that is getting United fans excited. The Frenchman struggled to justify his world record transfer fee when he first signed but there is no doubt he has now found his feet and is controlling games in the middle of the park.

Liverpool, without Sadio Mane due to the African Nations Cup and with Philippe Coutinho only just back from a long layoff, look up against it here and, having lost 11 of their last 14 visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League, it's difficult to look past a home win. Bet365 have a Red Devils triumph at 21/20.

Bet on goals at Goodison

Before that, Manchester City travel to Everton as they try to keep their own title challenge on track. Pep Guardiola's men might have improved of late, but they have still lost three of their last seven Premier League matches and cannot afford to slip up at Goodison Park.

They have a solid recent record against Everton, however, and are the betting favourites here. The Toffeemen are seventh in the league yet have found goals hard to come by this season, scoring 28 in 20 top flight matches.

In stark contrast, Sergio Aguero has had a hand in 139 goals in 164 Premier League appearances for City, scoring 113 with 26 assists. Those are amazing figures and the Argentine powerhouse can help his side to another win here, with the 9/4 on offer with bet365 about Pep's men winning with both teams scoring the way to go.

Double chance on Leicester?

Chelsea aim to keep their nearest title challengers at bay on Saturday when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. A win for Antonio Conte's men would increase their lead at the top of the table for 24 hours at least. Chelsea's incredible 13-game winning run was snapped by Spurs recently so Conte will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways in the league, and the Blues are as short as 4/7 with bet365 to claim all three points.

Just a few short months ago bookmakers would have had their hands snapped off for offering 5/1 about Leicester beating Chelsea at home, but the Foxes' fall from grace this season has been so significant that this is the reality this weekend.

Chelsea hammered Leicester 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in October and claimed a 4-2 win (after extra time) when the teams met in the EFL Cup at the King Power in September. It would be asking a lot of Leicester to suddenly turn it on again this weekend but it's worth remembering they were magnificent in beating Manchester City 4-2 at home last month so are not entirely without hope here. Bet365 are 7/5 about Leicester in their "Double Chance" market, meaning punters get paid out as long as Chelsea don't win and if you don't feel the Blues are the racing certainties the bookies seem to think they are, then that could be the bet.