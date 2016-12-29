EFL Cup: Manchester United and Liverpool seeking Wembley final

Marcus Rashford struck an injury time winner the last time Manchester United faced Hull.

Before Manchester United face Liverpool on Sunday, both have EFL Cup semifinal first legs to negotiate. Here's the best tips ...

Ibra to torment Tigers

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has already confirmed he will be putting a strong side out to face Hull City in Tuesday's EFL Cup semifinal first leg.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera should all feature after Mourinho said following Saturday's 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading "I will play the players that didn't play today."

United have won their last eight matches in all competitions and are all the rage in the betting against the Tigers, with bet365 chalking them up at 2/11 for victory.

Hull have been toiling in the Premier League and are currently bottom but did beat Swansea 2-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend. That was their first game under new boss Marco Silva, a friend of Mourinho who has been given the unenviable task of keeping Hull in the top flight.

When the teams met at the KCOM Stadium back in August, it took an injury-time Marcus Rashford winner to separate the teams. It might not be as tight on Tuesday, however, with United in such a rich vein of form and it is difficult to see how Hull will contain a rampant Ibrahimovic.

The powerful Swede scored 50 club goals in 2016 and is looking razor sharp. He is a 5/2 shout with bet365 to score two or more at Old Trafford and that looks a fair price given the fact this is a game Mourinho's men are set to dominate.

Liverpool to strike first against Saints

On Wednesday evening, Liverpool face Southampton in the first leg of their semifinal and the Reds will be hoping to get back on track following a disappointing 0-0 draw with League Two outfit Plymouth on Sunday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp insists he has no regrets over selecting what was Liverpool's youngest ever team for that one, having named five teenagers in his FA Cup starting XI. The likes of Adam Lallana, Robert Firmino and Daniel Sturridge could all feature against the Saints but with Liverpool set to visit Manchester United in the Premier League this Sunday, it would not be a major surprise if Klopp shuffled his pack yet again.

His side face a Southampton team who have not won a game since Dec. 18. They've lost their last three in the Premier League and this could be a defining week in terms of their season. The Saints endured a hectic festive schedule, playing three top flight matches in the space of 117 hours and lost the lot. And even though they drew 2-2 with Norwich in the FA Cup at the weekend, Liverpool could be getting them at just the right time and the 11/8 on a Liverpool win look pretty tempting under the circumstances.

Barcelona can bounce back

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Barcelona are as short as 1/6 to beat Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey and overturn a 2-1 first leg advantage.

Bilbao clung on to beat the 2016 champions despite finishing the game with nine men during a pulsating contest last Thursday. It could be a different story in the Camp Nou against Bilbao, a team who are a tough nut to crack at home but who often struggle on their travels.

Barca needed a magnificent Lionel Messi free kick to salvage a draw against Villarreal on Sunday but look worthy favourites here and it could prove profitable to take the evens bet365 are offering on them winning both halves on Wednesday night.