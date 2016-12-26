Jaap Stam plots Manchester United surprise in FA Cup third round

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether Manchester United's early season form will come back to haunt them.

It's FA Cup third round time, as the big boys arrive. Here's the best bets ...

West Ham to surprise City

Manchester City have not won the FA Cup since 2011 and while the world's oldest knockout competition might not rate that highly on Pep Guardiola's list of priorities this season, it will be interesting to see how his side approach Friday evening's trip to West Ham.

It's crystal clear that all has not been well with Guardiola recently despite his side claiming 12 points from the last 15 available. He was reportedly furious after City's 1-0 loss to Liverpool and was in an unmistakably prickly mood when addressing the media following their recent 2-1 home win against Burnley.

With Champions League and Premier League title irons still in the fire, one would not be surprised to see Guardiola shuffle his pack at the London Stadium and if he does West Ham could be value here.

City beat the Hammers 3-1 at the Etihad back in August but this could be much closer and while Slaven Bilic's side have hardly made their new stadium a fortress, results are improving overall.

Sofiane Feghouli's frankly ridiculous red card (since overturned) against Manchester United the other day spoilt that game as a contest but in December they picked up wins over Hull, Burnley and Swansea as well as claiming a creditable 2-2 draw at Anfield. In short, they are not without hope here and bet365's 17/4 quote on them winning this screams value.

Stam plots Old Trafford surprise

On Saturday, club legend Jaap Stam makes an emotional return to Old Trafford as his Reading side face Manchester United in FA Cup third round action. United have been chalked up as heavy odds on favourites but it may not be as straightforward as the bookmakers are suggesting.

Reading are a useful side and currently sit third in the Championship. The Royals have won their last three league matches, have been playing some tidy football of late and will unquestionably be up for this. United are in fine form themselves and looking for an eighth consecutive win but there is little doubt that Jose Mourinho will rest some of his star names for this one given how demanding their recent schedule has been.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and even Wayne Rooney could feature for the hosts, who have advanced from all but one of their last six third round ties.

You have to go all the way back to 1927 for Reading's last FA Cup win over Manchester United and while it would be a seismic shock for them to win at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend, they are more than capable of troubling United defensively, so jump on bet365's 11/10 offer on both teams scoring in the match.

Spurs and Janssen face Villa test

On Sunday, Tottenham are a warm order in the betting to see off Aston Villa. Spurs were magnificent on Wednesday night as they ended Chelsea's 13-match unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 2-0 win.

And on the same day boss Mauricio Pochettinho lauded Dele Alli as "the most important player to have emerged in English football in recent years," the young midfielder weighed in with two headed goals to see off Chelsea. That made it seven goals in four games for Alli, whose recent form has been magnificent and has helped Tottenham to five straight wins to send them up to third in the table.

Unsurprisingly they are big odds on shots to see off Championship side Villa but again it might be worth waiting on team news before taking the plunge from a betting perspective. If Alli starts he is an 11/2 chance to score the first or last goal with bet365.

However, after a hectic recent schedule Pochettinho may choose to rest his 20-year-old talisman. One player who looks likely to feature is Vincent Janssen. The Netherlands international has been a peripheral figure for Spurs so far this season but has scored twice in the League Cup and if he leads the line on Sunday he could certainly be worth following at 4/1 to score first.