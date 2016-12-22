Chelsea can power their way to another win at Tottenham

FC's Steve Nicol says Liverpool and Chelsea look like teams that want the title, but don't discount the other challengers.

Chelsea to make it 14 wins from 14?

It feels a long time ago since Sept. 24 and the day Chelsea were hammered 3-0 by Arsenal. Blues boss Antonio Conte cut a forlorn figure that day as his side shipped three first-half goals at the Emirates. But to his credit he has not looked back since and a switch to 3-4-3 by the Italian has yielded an eye-popping 13 straight league wins. One more victory, against bitter rivals Tottenham on Wednesday, would equal Arsenal's all-time Premier League consecutive wins record (achieved over two seasons in 2002). It's all set up perfectly at White Hart Lane, where Chelsea are a 7/4 shout with bet365 to make it a barely believable 42 points out of 42.

Expect goals at White Hart Lane

The Blues, who beat Stoke City 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on New Year's Eve, look irresistible at present and will go to Spurs full of confidence. Main men Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are back in the fold while Willian put in a magnificent shift against Stoke. The Brazil international has made just four starts since taking compassionate leave in October following the death of his mother, but looked back to his blistering best on Saturday as he scored two goals in a high-energy display. Tottenham will certainly not roll over and are in great form themselves having recorded back-to-back 4-1 away wins at Southampton and Watford over the festive season. Boss Mauricio Pochettino will have them fired up for this London derby, but there is so much steel and substance about this current Chelsea side it is difficult to look beyond them. They are the pick to become history men on enemy turf and 15/4 on Chelsea to win and both teams to score with bet365 should be snapped up.

Arsenal to overcome Bournemouth test

On Tuesday, Arsenal try to keep up with the title pacesetters as they head to Bournemouth. The Cherries enjoyed a fine 3-0 win on the road at crisis club Swansea on Saturday, where Benik Afobe again impressed. Former Arsenal player Afobe has only scored twice this season but his energy and link up play make him a nightmare to defend against. The Gunners played well in a rather routine 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day with Olivier Giroud's outrageous scorpion kick opening goal the unquestionable highlight. On Nov. 27. Arsenal ended a run of three straight draws with victory against Bournemouth but that 3-1 success was hard fought and Eddie Howe's side gave them a real test in North London. There could be goals again at the Vitality Stadium where bet365 make a 2-1 Arsenal win an 8/1 chance.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Crystal Palace look good things to grab three points against Swansea and put a bit of daylight between themselves and the bottom three. It's looking ominous for the managerless Welsh outfit, who finished 2016 bottom of the pile with just 12 points from 19 games. Only West Brom in the 2004-05 season have survived in a 20-team Premier League with so few points at this stage. They were shambolic at times against Bournemouth and will have to improve immeasurably to get anything from their trip to Palace. The Eagles have some real quality in attack and if Sam Allardyce can sort things out defensively they should be OK this season. Big Sam will have done his homework ahead of this fixture and his new side can compound Swansea's misery by consigning them to yet another defeat here. Bet365 go 15/8 that the Eagles are ahead at half-time and full-time and that looks a cracking price under the circumstances.