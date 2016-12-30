Liverpool edge City at Anfield, Tottenham win at Watford, Foxes woe

Liverpool have emerged as serious title contenders.

A look at the best bets as we wave goodbye to 2016 and say hello to the New Year. First up, a massive showdown at Anfield.

Liverpool dreaming of title

Nobody ever won a league title in December but those connected with Liverpool will know that three points against Manchester City on Saturday would send out a huge message to the rest of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's entertainers have been on fire this season and Anfield is abuzz at the prospect of the Merseysiders winning their first league title since 1990. No side has scored more goals than Liverpool this season and they look an inviting proposition at 11/8 with bet365 to get the job done at home to City.

Pep Guardiola's men looked every inch the team to beat early on this term but there is a frailty about them at present and even without the mercurial Philippe Coutinho, the Reds look a tempter at odds against to win this New Year's Eve showdown.

Spurs in the mood

On New Year's Day, Tottenham travel to Watford in bullish mood. Spurs' 4-1 win at Southampton was their third in a row and took them to within a point of the top four.

Mauricio Pochettino's men won 2-1 at Vicarage Road last season and with Harry Kane buzzing again, Spurs look a hard act to resist here.

However, Watford are no slouches at home and have already accounted for teams of the calibre of Manchester United, Everton and Leicester this season. In any of their last nine away matches Tottenham have failed to be ahead at half time and with this in mind the 6/5 bet365 are offering on this being all square at the break looks more than fair.

Leicester woes continue

On Monday, Middlesbrough could be the bet at 13/8 to turn Leicester City over. The Foxes have been abysmal on the road this season and while they may have scored in each of their last six meetings with Boro, the Teessiders could be getting them at just the right time.

With Jamie Vardy suspended and Riyad Mahrez currently out of favour, Leicester look a shadow of the side that shook up the world last season as they claimed the league title against all odds.

The champions have yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this season and if Gaston Ramirez is in the mood, Middlesbrough have the tools to make a mockery of bet365's 13/8 quote.