Liverpool to march over Stoke, Harry Kane to hit the back of the net

The FC crew share their Christmas wishes for teams around the Premier League.

Liverpool to stroll to win over Stoke?

The festive football action continues apace where on Tuesday Liverpool host Stoke City. The Reds are strong favourites to claim three points and are currently unbeaten at home in the Premier League in 15 matches. They will be confident of extending that run against Stoke, whose boss Mark Hughes has never won a top flight game at Anfield as a manager.

Liverpool are well in touch in terms of the title race and are a handful for any side going forward. In 17 Premier League games so far they've scored 41 goals (at an average of 2.4 goals per game) and their high-pressing, all-action approach has proved too much for a fair few teams already this season. Jurgen Klopp was bullish about their title prospects this week, saying: "We are not the last 25 years. We are now. We are this generation."

Stoke proved by claiming a point at Old Trafford earlier this season that they don't fear these type of games but Liverpool are the pick here. 7/4 on Klopp's men winning and both teams scoring in the match with bet365 and that price looks tempting given that Liverpool remain a force going forward but are still a bit suspect defensively at times.

Back Kane to bag at Southampton

On Wednesday, Tottenham travel to Southampton where Harry Kane looks a rock-solid shout at 6/4 with bet365 to score. The 23-year-old has bagged nine goals in 16 appearances for Spurs this term and won't fear a trip to the south coast, with Tottenham unbeaten in their last four at St Mary's. The game sees Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettinho make a return to his former club, and the Argentine will be hoping for three points as Tottenham look to build on Sunday's 2-1 win over Burnley. It should be a decent game for the neutrals, but Kane anytime at 6/4 looks the logical route to profit.

Everton course to cruise against Hull

On Friday, Everton travel to Hull hoping to inflict more misery on the Tigers. Hull are heavy odds on for the drop and spent Christmas at the foot of the Premier League. Mike Phelan has been hampered by a lack of investment on Humberside and his squad is one of the smallest in the division. It doesn't help that star turn Robert Snodgrass is being linked with a move away from the KCOM Stadium either. Snodgrass, with five goals and two assists, has been Hull's best player this season but the Scotland international could be on his way with a host of clubs including Newcastle and West Ham rumoured to be interested. The bottom line is Hull are struggling for goals and while Everton have been inconsistent on the road themselves this term they look worth a punt here with bet365 at 2/1 to win by more than a goal.

