Dembele to deliver on Christmas Eve; De Bruyne to get back among the goals

Shaka Hislop breaks down the big names that are set to miss Premier League's Boxing Day fixtures.

A look ahead to the best bets of a busy weekend of football, spanning the holidays.

Dembele to deliver on Christmas Eve

A rampant Celtic side travel to Hamilton on Christmas Eve, and it would take a brave man to bet against them on current form. The Hoops are 14 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premier League table and they've won their last 12 on the bounce. Brendan Rodgers' men are actually on an unbeaten domestic run of 21 games and the former Liverpool boss was keen to praise their "winning mentality" earlier this week.

They won't fear a trip to Hamilton either, with The Accies currently languishing in ninth spot in the league, just a point off the foot of the table. Unsurprisingly, the layers make the Glasgow giants heavy odds-on favourites and they look pretty unappetising for punters at current odds of 1/5 or thereabouts.

The goalscorer markets might be the place to turn a profit though and Moussa Dembele looks interesting at 3/1 with Bet365 to score first. The young Frenchman is enjoying a stellar first season for Celtic and he has plundered 17 goals so far in all competitions. Incredibly, his last SPL goal was scored way back on Oct. 26 though, and he will be keen to find the net sooner rather than later in the league. The 20-year-old has the pace and the quality to get back in the groove against Hamilton and looks the man to get with at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Moussa Dembele will look to get on the score sheet in the Scottish Premier League for the first time since October.

Can De Bruyne score in Man City win?

On Boxing Day, all eyes will be on the Premier League, where Manchester City travel to Hull City in the late kickoff. It's looking grim for Hull, who are currently bottom of the pile and in poor form. And manager Mike Phelan will know only too well that in the history of the Premier League, only three clubs (West Brom, Sunderland and Leicester) who were bottom of the table on Dec. 25 managed to avoid relegation. Man City gave their title chances a huge boost by beating Arsenal last weekend, and Pep Guardiola's men can be trusted to follow that up with victory here.

They are still missing Sergio Aguero, but Kevin De Bruyne has looked sharp in recent weeks and he could be worth following to get back among the goals on Humberside. The Belgian schemer has not scored since City beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League back in early November, but if recent displays are anything to go by, he is due a goal. Bet365 go a standout 13/1 that De Bruyne scores anytime and Manchester City win 3-0 and that looks a fair price considering the gulf in class between the two teams.

Leicester offer value vs. Everton

Elsewhere on Boxing Day, champions Leicester City look a spot of value to turn Everton over. The champions have struggled to replicate their amazing form of last season this term, but their main problem seems to be doing the business away from the King Power. At home they are still capable of turning it on, as demonstrated in their last league game when they overwhelmed Manchester City in a memorable 4-2 win.

Jamie Vardy is of course suspended following his red card against Stoke, so the chances are Leonardo Ulloa (7/1 to score first) will deputise. Ulloa was the man tasked with filling Vardy's boots during the title run in last season when the Englishman was suspended, and he didn't disappoint as he bagged a brace during a 4-0 demolition of Swansea -- their biggest win of the campaign.

It's worth remembering that the Toffees have lost four successive away games and that the Foxes did the double over them last season. With this in mind, Vardy or no Vardy, Leicester look a big price at 6/4 with Bet365.

null