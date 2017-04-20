Harry Redknapp: Saving Birmingham City from relegation a big challenge

Harry Redknapp will take charge of Birmingham's last three games of the season.

Harry Redknapp has said he faces "a big challenge" to keep Birmingham City in the Championship.

Former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Southampton and Portsmouth manager Redknapp will coach the strugglers for the last three games of the season.

Birmingham won only twice in 22 league games under his predecessor Gianfranco Zola, who resigned after a home defeat to Burton Albion on Monday.

The club are 20th in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone, and Redknapp told a news conference: "It was something I thought I'll have a go at.

"I got a call at 7 p.m. asking if I could come and having a meeting in London. I went over, met them at 9.30 p.m. and by 9.45 p.m. I had no hesitation.

"It wasn't a case of signing a contract for three weeks. I shook hands and said I would do it, no problem.

"It's a big club and it's a challenge, a big challenge. After I looked at the fixtures I thought it was an even bigger challenge.

"It's not easy. All I can do is try and install some confidence -- two wins in 22 games is there for all to see. That has to improve.''

Redknapp's first game in charge will be the second city derby away to Aston Villa on Sunday, and they then face promotion-chasing Huddersfield at home before travelling to Bristol City on the final day.

"The other teams [near the relegation zone] are going to win some games, I've got no doubts about that," Redknapp said.

"We're going to have to win one of the three games at least."

