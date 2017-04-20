Harry Redknapp: Saving Birmingham City from relegation a big challenge

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 16/5  Away: 23/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Redknapp: Saving Birmingham a challenge

Birmingham City ESPN staff
Read

Redknapp appointed Birmingham manager

Birmingham City ESPN staff
Read

Zola quits as Birmingham City manager

Birmingham City PA Sport
Read
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Birmingham confirm backing for Zola

Birmingham City PA Sport
Read
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Derby CountyDerby County
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

'Learning English essential for Prem' - Zola

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North EndPreston North End
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
FulhamFulham
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bielik action Arsenal

Arsenal loan Bielik to Birmingham City

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Harry Redknapp: Saving Birmingham City from relegation a big challenge

Harry Redknapp will take charge of Birmingham's last three games of the season.

Harry Redknapp has said he faces "a big challenge" to keep Birmingham City in the Championship.

Former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Southampton and Portsmouth manager Redknapp will coach the strugglers for the last three games of the season.

Birmingham won only twice in 22 league games under his predecessor Gianfranco Zola, who resigned after a home defeat to Burton Albion on Monday.

The club are 20th in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone, and Redknapp told a news conference: "It was something I thought I'll have a go at.

"I got a call at 7 p.m. asking if I could come and having a meeting in London. I went over, met them at 9.30 p.m. and by 9.45 p.m. I had no hesitation.

"It wasn't a case of signing a contract for three weeks. I shook hands and said I would do it, no problem.

"It's a big club and it's a challenge, a big challenge. After I looked at the fixtures I thought it was an even bigger challenge.

"It's not easy. All I can do is try and install some confidence -- two wins in 22 games is there for all to see. That has to improve.''

Redknapp's first game in charge will be the second city derby away to Aston Villa on Sunday, and they then face promotion-chasing Huddersfield at home before travelling to Bristol City on the final day.

"The other teams [near the relegation zone] are going to win some games, I've got no doubts about that," Redknapp said.

"We're going to have to win one of the three games at least."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.