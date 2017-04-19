Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Redknapp appointed Birmingham manager

Birmingham City ESPN staff
Read

Zola quits as Birmingham City manager

Birmingham City PA Sport
Read
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
0
2
FT
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Birmingham confirm backing for Zola

Birmingham City PA Sport
Read
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Derby CountyDerby County
1
2
FT
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
3
1
FT
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
0
0
FT
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
0
1
FT
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
3
FT
'Learning English essential for Prem' - Zola

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
2
FT
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
4
FT
Preston North EndPreston North End
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
2
1
FT
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
3
0
FT
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
FulhamFulham
1
0
FT
Bielik action Arsenal

Arsenal loan Bielik to Birmingham City

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
ReadingReading
0
1
FT
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Harry Redknapp appointed new Birmingham City manager

Harry Redknapp has been without a managerial job since 2015.

Birmingham City have announced the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp as their new manager.

Gianfranco Zola resigned as manager of Birmingham on Monday with the club 20th in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone.

Birmingham have three games left of the season to play, with Redknapp's first match in charge to be in the Midlands derby against Aston Villa on Sunday.

They then host fourth-placed Huddersfield Town before travelling to fellow strugglers Bristol City on the final day of the season on May 7.

Redknapp has been without a managerial job since he left Queens Park Rangers in February 2015.

He has previously been in charge of Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth -- winning the FA Cup in 2008 -- and Southampton.

In 2008, Redknapp was appointed Tottenham boss and was at the White Hart Lane helm for four years, qualifying for the Champions League in 2009-10.

Birmingham had dismissed Gary Rowett in December after a 2-1 win over Ipswich that left the club seventh in the table, and suffered an alarming drop in form under Zola that saw them win just two of his 22 league games in charge.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

