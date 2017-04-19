Harry Redknapp appointed new Birmingham City manager

Harry Redknapp has been without a managerial job since 2015.

Birmingham City have announced the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp as their new manager.

Gianfranco Zola resigned as manager of Birmingham on Monday with the club 20th in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone.

Birmingham have three games left of the season to play, with Redknapp's first match in charge to be in the Midlands derby against Aston Villa on Sunday.

OFFICIAL: The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Harry Redknapp as our new manager. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/kB1oirZz4s - Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 18, 2017

They then host fourth-placed Huddersfield Town before travelling to fellow strugglers Bristol City on the final day of the season on May 7.

Redknapp has been without a managerial job since he left Queens Park Rangers in February 2015.

He has previously been in charge of Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth -- winning the FA Cup in 2008 -- and Southampton.

In 2008, Redknapp was appointed Tottenham boss and was at the White Hart Lane helm for four years, qualifying for the Champions League in 2009-10.

Birmingham had dismissed Gary Rowett in December after a 2-1 win over Ipswich that left the club seventh in the table, and suffered an alarming drop in form under Zola that saw them win just two of his 22 league games in charge.

