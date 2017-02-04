Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
7:30 PM UTC
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Betis
Postp
Metz
Marseille
7:45 PM UTC
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Martinez: Belgium door open for Witsel

Belgium Ian Holyman
Ex-Anderlecht, Cosmos striker Van der Elst dies

Belgium Associated Press
Vertonghen is feeling homesick - mother

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Kompany 'out for weeks' with knee injury

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Wilmots: Hazard has to become clinical

Belgium Ian Holyman
Belgium's 1-0 defeat in Wales will do little to quiet Marc Wilmots' doubters.

Wilmots: I never stood a chance as Belgium coach

Belgium Stephan Uersfeld
Courtois: We are playing too many matches

English Premier League Ian Holyman
Martinez gives Hazard the injury all-clear

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Romelu Lukaku celebrates one of his two goals against Estonia on Sunday.

Belgium's Lukaku having 'fun' with Martinez

Belgium ESPN staff
Belgium thrash Estonia with eight-goal haul

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
BelgiumBelgium
EstoniaEstonia
8
1
FT
Belgium 8-1 Estonia

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Hazard won't try to emulate Terry style

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Courtois: We must 'focus' for title challenge

English Premier League ESPN staff
Kompany and Dembele out for Belgium

Belgium ESPN staff
Kompany setback latest in long line

English Premier League Jonathan Smith
Courtois calms fears over eye injury

English Premier League ESPN staff
Burnley defender Michael Keane

Trending: United target Michael Keane

Latest ESPN staff
NetherlandsNetherlands
BelgiumBelgium
1
1
FT
Kompany withdraws right before kickoff

Belgium Jonathan Smith
 By Ian Holyman
Roberto Martinez leaves Belgium door open for Axel Witsel after China move

Axel Witsel has stated his ambition of continuing to play for Belgium.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has insisted Axel Witsel remains part of his plans despite moving to China in January.

Witsel, 28, joined Tianjin Quanjian in a €20 million move from Zenit St Petersburg last month with his reported €18m annual salary a major factor in his decision.

Critics suggested the lucrative nature of the deal offset what would be the likely loss of his status in the game and his place in the Belgium national side.

However, the former Benfica man, who featured at both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, also stated his ambition of continuing to play for his country.

Martinez, who took over the Red Devils after Marc Wilmots' departure last summer, has told La Derniere Heure the door remains open for Witsel. 

"When Axel signed for Tianjin, I simply noted it," the former Wigan Athletic and Everton manager said. "Now, he's still among the players likely to be called up. So we're going to follow him very carefully."

Belgium currently sit top of their World Cup qualifying group, having won all four of their games to date with Witsel starting all four and scoring once.

Belgium's next World Cup qualifier is at home to Greece on March 25, with a friendly against Russia three days later.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

