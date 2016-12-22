Former Anderlecht, New York Cosmos striker Francois Van der Elst dies at 62

Francois Van der Elst helped the Cosmos win the Soccer Bowl in 1980.

Former Belgium striker Francois "Swat" Van der Elst died on Wednesday. He was 62.

Van der Elst suffered a heart attack on New Year's Day and was kept in an artificial coma before he died, his fomer club Anderlecht said.

With Anderlecht in the 1970s, the striker won two national titles, two European Cup Winners' Cups and two European Super Cups during a six-year spell.

After helping Belgium reach the 1980 European Championship final, he went on to win a league title with the New York Cosmos in 1980 before moving to West Ham.

Following his career, he ran a snooker club in Belgium.

Van der Elst died in the same week as his former Cosmos teammate, Roberto Cabanas, who also suffered a heart attack.