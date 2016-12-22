Former Anderlecht, New York Cosmos striker Francois Van der Elst dies at 62

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
1
0
LIVE 31'
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Torino
0
1
LIVE 44'
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 11/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
LIVE 44'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ex-Anderlecht, Cosmos striker Van der Elst dies

Belgium Associated Press
Read

Vertonghen is feeling homesick - mother

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Kompany 'out for weeks' with knee injury

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Wilmots: Hazard has to become clinical

Belgium Ian Holyman
Read
Belgium's 1-0 defeat in Wales will do little to quiet Marc Wilmots' doubters.

Wilmots: I never stood a chance as Belgium coach

Belgium Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Courtois: We are playing too many matches

English Premier League Ian Holyman
Read

Martinez gives Hazard the injury all-clear

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Romelu Lukaku celebrates one of his two goals against Estonia on Sunday.

Belgium's Lukaku having 'fun' with Martinez

Belgium ESPN staff
Read

Belgium thrash Estonia with eight-goal haul

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read
BelgiumBelgium
EstoniaEstonia
8
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Belgium 8-1 Estonia

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read

Hazard won't try to emulate Terry style

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Courtois: We must 'focus' for title challenge

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Kompany and Dembele out for Belgium

Belgium ESPN staff
Read

Kompany setback latest in long line

English Premier League Jonathan Smith
Read

Courtois calms fears over eye injury

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Burnley defender Michael Keane

Trending: United target Michael Keane

Latest ESPN staff
Read
NetherlandsNetherlands
BelgiumBelgium
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Kompany withdraws right before kickoff

Belgium Jonathan Smith
Read

Hazard to captain Belgium, not Kompany

Belgium Ian Holyman
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Former Anderlecht, New York Cosmos striker Francois Van der Elst dies at 62

Francois Van der Elst helped the Cosmos win the Soccer Bowl in 1980.

Former Belgium striker Francois "Swat" Van der Elst died on Wednesday. He was 62.

Van der Elst suffered a heart attack on New Year's Day and was kept in an artificial coma before he died, his fomer club Anderlecht said.

With Anderlecht in the 1970s, the striker won two national titles, two European Cup Winners' Cups and two European Super Cups during a six-year spell.

After helping Belgium reach the 1980 European Championship final, he went on to win a league title with the New York Cosmos in 1980 before moving to West Ham.

Following his career, he ran a snooker club in Belgium.

Van der Elst died in the same week as his former Cosmos teammate, Roberto Cabanas, who also suffered a heart attack.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.