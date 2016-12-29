ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8
Draw: 9/4
Away: 17/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8
Draw: 15/2
Away: 16/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10
Draw: 12/5
Away: 29/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5
Draw: 5/2
Away: 17/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Genk 2-0 Gent
Belgian Jupiler League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Gent 2-3 Anderlecht
Belgian Jupiler League
5 days ago
Read
Club Brugge 5-1 KV Kortrijk
Belgian Jupiler League
Dec 19, 2016
Read
Belgian Pro League responds to Defour banner
Standard Liege
Jan 27, 2015
Read
Highlights: Gent 0-2 Anderlecht
Belgian Jupiler League
Nov 9, 2014
Read
Highlights: Cercle Brugge KSV 1-1 Club Brugge
Belgian Jupiler League
Aug 15, 2014
Read
Watch: Club Brugge's wild celebrations with Bene the bear
Club Brugge
Mar 2, 2014
Read
Genk slip to another defeat
Racing Genk
Jan 27, 2014
Read
Highlights: KV Kortrijk 1-5 Standard Liege
Standard Liege
Dec 27, 2013
Read
Highlights: Anderlecht 1-1 Standard Liege
Standard Liege
Oct 28, 2013
Read
Highlights: Standard Liege 2-0 KV Mechelen
Belgian Jupiler League
Jul 29, 2013
Read
Highlights: Anderlecht 2-3 Lokeren
Belgian Jupiler League
Jul 29, 2013
Read