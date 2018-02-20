Jupp Heynckes: Bayern Munich can 'live with the point' as winning streak ends

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leicester City
Stoke City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
West Ham United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Watford
Everton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Madrid
Alavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Toulouse
AS Monaco
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Girona
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Benevento
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Sven Ulreich was probably Bayern Munich's best player in the 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.

Ulreich preserves Bayern's unbeaten streak

Bayern Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Heynckes: Bayern can 'live with the point'

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Lewandowski misfires as Hertha hold Bayern to rare draw

German Bundesliga
Read
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Heynckes: No chance Bayern will sell Lewandowski

German Bundesliga
Read

Lewandowski will stay at Bayern - Heynckes

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern made mistake to let Kroos go - Sammer

Real Madrid Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern take top spot ahead of Barca

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Robert Lewandowski saw several chances go begging in Bayern's stunning loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Lewy, agent split after Real links - sources

Bayern Munich Stephen Uersfeld
Read

De Gea, Mane, Muller in UCL Best XI

Champions League Nick Ames
Read

Robben frustrated after Bayern omission

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Is rotation the enemy of perfection for Bayern?

UEFA Champions League Raphael Honigstein
Read

Lewandowski: Bayern not favourites to win Champions League

UEFA Champions League
Read
Thomas Muller

Muller gets top tips from his wife's horse

Blog - The Toe Poke Mark Lovell
Read

Muller's masterclass display

Bayern Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Thomas Muller

Heynckes: Muller 'scores goals out of nothing'

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Heynckes lauds Muller's role in Bayern rout

UEFA Champions League
Read

Messi breaks Chelsea duck while Bayern dominate

Champions League Highlights
Read

Could Besiktas have challenged Bayern without the red card?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sights and Sounds: Messi's magic, Bayern dominate

Champions League Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Jupp Heynckes: Bayern Munich can 'live with the point' as winning streak ends

Rune Jarstein stood on his head to keep Robert Lewandowski and Bayern at bay as Hertha held the Bundesliga leaders to a goalless draw.
Jupp Heynckes clarifies that Bayern is not a selling club and dismisses suggestions that Robert Lewandowski will be sold at the end of the season.

Jupp Heynckes said Bayern Munich can "live with the point" after a goalless draw with Hertha Berlin ended their 14-game winning streak.

Bayern last failed to win on Nov. 25 in a defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach, and Saturday's result marked just the second time they had dropped points at home in the Bundesliga in 12 games this campaign.

But Heynckes was still satisfied with the performance as Bayern's lead atop the table grew to 20 points ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.

"Despite the draw, it was a committed performance," Heynckes said after the game. "However, we didn't take our chances and then it becomes difficult against a side that plays as cleverly and professionally as Hertha did today.

"We can live the with the point. We didn't take our chances which is unusual for us. But we have to accept there are such days in football."

The goalless draw also meant Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski failed to find the net for the first time in Bayern's league fixtures at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski's 11 straight home games with a goal had matched a Bundesliga record held by none other than Heynckes, who achieved the same feat in 1972-73.

But the manager could only laugh about the record after the game, saying: "I am always surprised what statistics are dug out.

"I would have preferred Lewandowski to score one or two today. He was very active today and carved out some great chances and it's a shame he missed out on the record."

Bayern endured a scare when Kingsley Coman, who had come on as a second-half substitute, had to receive treatment for an injured ankle before ultimately returning to the game.

Heynckes, though, confirmed that an initial assessment showed no major damage for the 21-year-old.

"He fell awkwardly and injured his ankle," Heynckes said. "He is in a lot of pain, but the doctor doesn't think it's too serious because the ligaments are stable. We'll have to see how it develops in the next few days."

ESPN FC correspondent Mark Lovell contributed to this report from Munich.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.