Bayern Munich president critical of Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff

Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bayern Munich players celebrate during 2014 win over Hoffenheim that sealed a Bundesliga record of 19 consecutive wins

Longest winning runs in Europe's top 5 leagues

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read
James Rodriguez during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern, Real Madrid at same level - James

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Manuel Neuer

Germany 'need' Neuer at World Cup - Low

German Bundesliga Mark Lovell
Read

Paul Mariner's Top Ten Strikers

ESPN FC TV
Read
Kingsley Coman.

Bayern extend Coman deal through 2023

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Lewandowski eying treble with Bayern

German DFB Pokal
Read

Heynckes: Bayern could've led 5-0 at half-time

German DFB Pokal
Read

Wagner joins Bayern from Hoffenheim

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Jerome Boateng

Boateng, Muller inspire Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Jerome Boateng

Bayern playing 'exceptionally' - Heynckes

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Did Dortmund expose Bayern in the second half?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Muller goal enough

German DFB Pokal
Read
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Bayern's Vidal denied by the crossbar

German DFB Pokal
Read

Honigstein: Stoger's Dortmund could surprise Bayern

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bernard, Robben top list of stars with expiring contracts

International
Read

Heynckes wary of German Cup history with Dortmund

German DFB Pokal
Read

Aubameyang a doubt for Bayern cup clash

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Robert Lewandowski comes off during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game against RB Leipzig.

Lewy 'one of world's best' - Heynckes

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Top clubs' new digital kits in FIFA

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich president critical of Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has criticised Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff, suggesting they contributed to his dismissal.

Ancelotti won the Bundesliga title in his debut season at Bayern after replacing Pep Guardiola in 2016 but saw his side knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the quarterfinal stage and the DFB Pokal semifinals by Borussia Dortmund.

Following five defeats in preseason as well as a Bundesliga loss at Hoffenheim and an embarrassing 3-0 Champions League defeat at Paris Saint-Germain this season, Bayern dismissed Ancelotti on Sept. 28, replacing him with Jupp Heynckes as interim boss.

Ancelotti's backroom team at Bayern included his son Davide, who became one of his assistants when Paul Clement left to become manager at Swansea. Giovanni Mauri and his son Francesco were fitness coaches, while Ancelotti's stepson, Mino Fulco, worked as a nutritionist.

Ancelotti's staff were often derided in the German media. Despite being a well-respected fitness coach, Mauri Sr. was heavily criticised for his smoking habit, while a month before his sacking, Ancelotti himself was banned from smoking at the club by new sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"It definitely didn't work out with Ancelotti's backup staff. With Carlo everything was fine, but there were arguments of some kind every day between Ancelotti's physios, medical staff and coaches," Hoeness told reporters.

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich in September.

"You cannot work sensibly in such an environment. For example when you are just arguing on who sits where on the bench. These were more important things than the game itself. Long-term, these are all things that are not good for a football team."

Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich has said he was "extremely angry about the situation" under Ancelotti.

Kimmich, 22, played 39 times in all competitions last season, but featured 19 times as a substitute. He was linked with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City after expressing his unhappiness over a lack of playing time.

"It was very difficult for me," he told Bild. "I was extremely angry about the situation. You clearly see you are nothing more than a replacement. There were many times when I was sitting at home disappointed."

Kimmich, who has featured in every Bundesliga and Champions League game this season, added: "I know what I can do. The team can rely on me to be there when they need me."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.