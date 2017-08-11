Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Alaba delighted with RB Leipzig cup draw

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Tolisso opens with bang for Bayern

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Ancelotti: Bayern defence must improve

German Bundesliga
Arjen Robben Carlo

Ancelotti baffled by reported Robben discontent

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Reason for concern at Bayern Munich?

ESPN FC TV
Bayern 3-1 Leverkusen: Süle, Tolisso off the mark

German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern director to Carlo: 'No smoking please!'

The Toe Poke Mark Lovell
Ancelotti: Neuer to miss Bayern's opener

German Bundesliga
Hummels joins Mata in charity pledge

Bayern Munich Rob Dawson
Can new-look Bayern remain out in front?

Bundesliga season preview Raphael Honigstein
Douglas Costa of Juventus

Bayern president hits out at Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Bayern agree new deal with Qatari airport

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Ex Bayern Dr: Pep blamed me for defeats

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Bayern end pursuit of Dortmund head scout

German Bundesliga Mark Lovell
Arturo Vidal

Transfer Rater: Arturo Vidal to Liverpool

Transfers Blair Newman, Footballwhispers
DFB Pokal: Bayern, Dortmund ease through

German DFB Pokal Mark Lovell
Chemnitzer 0-5 Bayern Munich: Business-like Bayern

German DFB Pokal
Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti relaxed over legends' criticism

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Hummels

Hummels beat Fellaini to gurn picture

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
 By Mark Lovell
David Alaba delighted with Bayern Munich's RB Leipzig cup draw

Craig Burley and Paul Mariner react to Bayern's opening win over Leverkusen and discuss the club's season expectations.

Bayern Munich's David Alaba said the anticipation levels were "huge" after Bayern were drawn against RB Leipzig in the second round of the DFB Pokal.

The match, which pits Bundesliga champions Bayern against runners-up Leipzig, will be played on Oct. 24 or 25 with the two sides meeting in the league in Munich the following weekend.

Bayern did the double over Leipzig, experiencing their first ever season in the top flight -- winning 3-0 at home and 5-4 away in the penultimate match of the season.

"It definitely won't be an easy game in Leipzig but we will prepare well in order to be successful," Alaba said following the draw, held at the football museum in Dortmund.

Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, a former Bayern reserve team striker, said it was "the best draw that you can dream of" and added: "We are looking forward to a real cup fight."

However, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "It was an unpleasant draw for both teams. It isn't ideal when the champions and runners-up meet at such an early stage."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

