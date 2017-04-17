Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer could be out for season with broken foot

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fractured his left foot in his side's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid, that saw the Bundesliga leaders exit the competition at the quarterfinal stage in a 6-3 aggregate loss.

Neuer, 31, suffered the injury immediately before Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat trick to put the holders 3-2 up in the Bernabeu.

Manuel Neuer picked up an injury on his left foot during the game. More examinations will follow when he returns to Munich.#RMAFCB pic.twitter.com/DLBg20jims - FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) April 19, 2017

The German champions announced on their website that Neuer had indeed fractured his foot and that the Germany international would be further assessed when the team returned to Munich on Wednesday.

Neuer had only recently returned from foot surgery against Madrid in the first leg, having missed two Bundesliga fixtures following a training incident last month.

German publication SportBild suggests that Neuer could be ruled out for the rest of the season after leaving the stadium on crutches.

