Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
5
0
FT
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
1
1
FT
Game Details
 By Mark Lovell
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer could be out for season with broken foot

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.
BT Sport highlight: Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.
The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fractured his left foot in his side's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid, that saw the Bundesliga leaders exit the competition at the quarterfinal stage in a 6-3 aggregate loss.

Neuer, 31, suffered the injury immediately before Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat trick to put the holders 3-2 up in the Bernabeu.

The German champions announced on their website that Neuer had indeed fractured his foot and that the Germany international would be further assessed when the team returned to Munich on Wednesday.

Neuer had only recently returned from foot surgery against Madrid in the first leg, having missed two Bundesliga fixtures following a training incident last month.

German publication SportBild suggests that Neuer could be ruled out for the rest of the season after leaving the stadium on crutches.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

