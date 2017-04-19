Bayern Munich choose not to make 'super transfers' like Madrid - director

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
Read

Depleted Bayern defence in Real's sights

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Ancelotti: Lewandowski gives us confidence

UEFA Champions League
Read

Extra Time: Terry's legacy and Lewy for Ballon d'Or?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Bayern are far from hopeless

ESPN FC TV
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski will play vs. Real - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Bayern drop points ahead of Madrid return

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Teixeira: I've had talks with Costa on China

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read

Alonso: Guardiola wanted me at Barcelona

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lewandowski returns to Bayern training

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read
Leverkusen's Omer Toprak clears Arturo Vidal's effort off the line.

Muller rues Bayern profligacy after draw

Bayern Munich PA Sport
Read

Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Leverkusen hold leaders

German Bundesliga
Read
Kingsley Coman

Martinez, Coman limp off in draw at Bayer

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Ancelotti confident of Boateng's fitness

German Bundesliga
Read

Ancelotti wants to see Bayern respond

German Bundesliga
Read

Hislop's Rankings: Bayern No. 3

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Read

W2W4: Bundesliga week 29

German Bundesliga
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich choose not to make 'super transfers' like Madrid - director

Carlo Ancelotti admits Bayern will have to play 'perfectly' to win at Madrid, but is hopeful with Lewandowski's return.

Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke says his club do not make "super transfers" like Real Madrid, preferring to stick to their own "clear philosophy" of being smart in the market.

Bayern have long been among Europe's richest clubs, and were in fourth position in the most recent Deloitte Football Money League, sitting one place behind a Madrid squad which includes big-money signings including Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. Madrid have broken five of the last six world transfer records in signing Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Kaka, Ronaldo and Bale.

However, speaking ahead of Bayern's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Madrid on Tuesday -- when the German team must overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit -- Reschke told El Pais that they consciously choose not to compete at the very top of the transfer market.

Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"Bayern invest a lot of money in signings, but not the same size as Madrid," Reschke said. "Such super transfers do not fit with the club's philosophy. The biggest fee we have paid was for Javi Martinez [€40 million] in 2012. Bayern have a very clear philosophy, and we will keep to that path."

The latter stages of the Champions League have been dominated by the same clubs in recent years, with Madrid going for a third title in four years, and Bayern reaching the quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons.

Reschke said that the best players were increasingly concentrated in a smaller number of teams, and predicted that this would mean fewer big-money transfers in the coming years.

"The economic gap is the biggest reason," he said. "The second is that the big clubs are operating all the time in a more professional way.

"Last year we had a transfer of over €100m, [Paul] Pogba, and maybe we could put [Gonzalo] Higuain close to this with €90m. But I predict less transfers of this size. Because the top clubs are all the time selling fewer top players. They only move when their contracts end -- like [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [Dani] Alves...

"Maybe you can buy someone when they reach the last year of their contract. The best players are at Juventus, Real, Barcelona, Atletico [Madrid] and the top teams in England, Munich, [Borussia] Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain... These players make the difference.

Bayern Munich have not made as many big-money signings as Real Madrid.

"Sooner or later, in the biggest games, they are decisive. It is impossible, even with a very well organised team, to counteract this quality. We will see this year what happens with Monaco [in the Champions League]. That could be an exception. They have very good players and some who could develop to the very top level."

Madrid have also had success in signing young talent in recent years, doing well to beat La Liga rivals Barcelona to buy Marco Asensio from Real Mallorca in 2014 -- a move which impressed Reschke.

"When I was in Greece for the Euro Under-19s I sent a message to [Madrid's director general] Jose Angel Sanchez congratulating him on signing Asensio from Mallorca for just €3.5m," he said. "They should put up a statue of him. Would Madrid let him leave now for €50m? I doubt it.

"We signed [Joshua] Kimmich in similar circumstances -- he was playing in the second division with [RB] Leipzig, not yet 19 years old, and we paid €8.5m. A lot of money in that moment, but sometimes you must make decisions. Sometimes you must take risks."

English clubs have been spending big for many years, but have had no Champions League finalist since Chelsea won the competition in 2012.

Reschke failed to say too much when asked why they had failed to build successful teams in Europe of late given their huge resources.

"I have great respect for the English clubs," he said. "They must keep to their path, which is the best for them."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.