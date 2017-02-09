Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details

 By Associated Press
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery ruled out of UCL clash against Arsenal

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has failed in his bid to recover from a thigh injury in time to face Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, who take on the Gunners at the Allianz Arena, said Ribery had taken part only in running exercises on Monday.

He suffered a strained muscle at the back of his right thigh during training on Jan. 31.

Ribery returned to training last week, when coach Carlo Ancelotti said he had "a chance" of playing against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, defender Jerome Boateng is also out of the round-of-16 first leg tie as he recovers from a chest injury.

Midfielder Xabi Alonso was forced out of Monday's training session with a blow to his knee, but Bayern said that was only a precautionary measure.

The German giants have knocked Arsenal out at this stage of the Champions League three times -- in 2005, 2013 and 2014.

