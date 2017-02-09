Robert Lewandowski: Arsenal 'will be a big test' for Bayern Munich

Arsenal face the daunting task of making it through to the quarter-finals by beating German giants Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich left it late to beat Ingolstadt, while Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig fell to shock defeats.

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti explains how he unsuccessfully tried to talk Philipp Lahm out of retirement.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has predicted a tough challenge for his side against Arsenal when they meet in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lead the Bundesliga table by seven points after Saturday's 2-0 win at Ingolstadt, but expect a much trickier assignment against the Gunners.

Poland international Lewandowski told his club's official website: "The win in Ingolstadt was very important. Now we're focused on the Champions League.

"Everyone's waiting for this game. It will be a big challenge for us. I hope we can deliver a good performance and play really well here in Munich.

"Arsenal have very good footballers. They know what it means to play in the Champions League. We need to concentrate on ourselves. If we play our game then Arsenal probably won't get many chances. But we must play well from back to front."

Franck Ribery, who has been out for two weeks with a thigh injury he suffered in training, could be back on the Bayern bench for the first leg of the round-of-16 tie, but Ancelotti has cautioned against taking a chance on France midfielder's fitness.

"It's a difficult one," he said. "We won't take any risks."

Ribery trained on his own on Saturday and upped his work-rate on Monday.

Central defender Jerome Boateng is likely to miss the game as he continues his recuperation from an operation on a chest muscle injury, which he underwent in December.