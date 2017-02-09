Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich 'haven't arrived' fully yet this season

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti explains how he unsuccessfully tried to talk Philipp Lahm out of retirement.

Manuel Neuer has told The Observer that Bayern Munich are not at the level they should be this season.

Bayern have not always hit the heights they have done in recent seasons since Carlo Ancelotti took over last summer, finishing second in their Champions League group for the first time in five years, while they have sometimes laboured to victories in the Bundesliga despite sitting seven points clear at the top.

"We know that we haven't quite arrived at the point we want to be at," Neuer said. "We want to play very good football, very dominant football. Not just good football.

"Opponents in the league have become a bit more confident against us right now, they sense that they might get something from the game. We have to really put a stop to that, and show that we'll decide what happens on the pitch at all times."

Neuer rejected claims that Bayern have become too comfortable under Ancelotti this season.

"I don't think so. We know what it's all about, we want to win trophies," he said. "The new coaching team haven't come here and said: 'Let's all chill a bit and then we'll see what happens.' That's not the case. They are as eager to succeed as we are. Anybody who thinks they can take it easy here is in the wrong job."

Bayern resume their Champions League campaign when they meet Arsenal in the round of 16 on Wednesday and Neuer is expecting a tough test.

"We know from experience that anything can happen in games against strong opponents, nuances can make the difference," he said. "Arsenal like having the ball. So do we. Like us, they have had highs and lows this season, moments of outstanding and some poorer games. They're not the perfect draw for us. But we're not the perfect draw for them either."

