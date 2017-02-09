Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich 'haven't arrived' fully yet this season

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/2  Draw: 18/5  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crotone
AS Roma
0
1
LIVE 67'
Game Details
Home: 66/1  Draw: 8/1  Away: 1/14 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Neuer: Bayern 'haven't arrived' this season

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Thiago: Pep convinced me to leave Barca

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Clement may help Ancelotti with Arsenal prep

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Vidal's tireless industry rescues Bayern

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read

Lahm: Bayern Munich 'lucky' to score late

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
Read
FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Lewa: Klopp bets helped sharpen my game

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti: I told Lahm to keep playing

German Bundesliga
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Read
Philipp Lahm (R) of Bayern Munich discusses with team coach Josep Guardiola during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on October 4, 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern)

Lahm among 'best players ever' - Guardiola

Bayern Munich Jonathan Smith
Read
Franck Ribery Bayern Muenchen fights for the ball with Allan Souza of Hertha Berlin.

Ribery has 'chance' of returning vs. Arsenal

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Lahm 'probably in a huff' over board snub - Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern must not take Ingolstadt for granted

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
Read
Timothy Tillman

Bayern Munich's Tillman wanted by U.S.

United States Doug McIntyre
Read

Arsenal to struggle under pressure - Ballack

UEFA Champions League Mark Lovell
Read

Aubameyang tops entire teams for goals

German Bundesliga
Read

Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Read

Gladbach will battle to keep Eberl - Bonhof

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich 'haven't arrived' fully yet this season

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti explains how he unsuccessfully tried to talk Philipp Lahm out of retirement.

Manuel Neuer has told The Observer that Bayern Munich are not at the level they should be this season.

Bayern have not always hit the heights they have done in recent seasons since Carlo Ancelotti took over last summer, finishing second in their Champions League group for the first time in five years, while they have sometimes laboured to victories in the Bundesliga despite sitting seven points clear at the top.

"We know that we haven't quite arrived at the point we want to be at," Neuer said. "We want to play very good football, very dominant football. Not just good football.

"Opponents in the league have become a bit more confident against us right now, they sense that they might get something from the game. We have to really put a stop to that, and show that we'll decide what happens on the pitch at all times."

Manuel Neuer says Bayern Munich should be performing better this season.

Neuer rejected claims that Bayern have become too comfortable under Ancelotti this season.

"I don't think so. We know what it's all about, we want to win trophies," he said. "The new coaching team haven't come here and said: 'Let's all chill a bit and then we'll see what happens.' That's not the case. They are as eager to succeed as we are. Anybody who thinks they can take it easy here is in the wrong job."

Bayern resume their Champions League campaign when they meet Arsenal in the round of 16 on Wednesday and Neuer is expecting a tough test.

"We know from experience that anything can happen in games against strong opponents, nuances can make the difference," he said. "Arsenal like having the ball. So do we. Like us, they have had highs and lows this season, moments of outstanding and some poorer games. They're not the perfect draw for us. But we're not the perfect draw for them either."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.