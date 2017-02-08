Bayern's Thiago Alcantara: Pep Guardiola convinced me to leave Barca

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Home: 8/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 2/5 
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Crotone
AS Roma
11:30 AM UTC
Home: 8/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/3 
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/3 
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/10  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Thiago: Pep convinced me to leave Barca

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Clement may help Ancelotti with Arsenal prep

Swansea City PA Sport
Vidal's tireless industry rescues Bayern

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Lahm: Bayern Munich 'lucky' to score late

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
0
2
FT
Lewa: Klopp bets helped sharpen my game

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Ancelotti: I told Lahm to keep playing

German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Philipp Lahm (R) of Bayern Munich discusses with team coach Josep Guardiola during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on October 4, 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern)

Lahm among 'best players ever' - Guardiola

Bayern Munich Jonathan Smith
Franck Ribery Bayern Muenchen fights for the ball with Allan Souza of Hertha Berlin.

Ribery has 'chance' of returning vs. Arsenal

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Lahm 'probably in a huff' over board snub - Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Bayern must not take Ingolstadt for granted

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
Timothy Tillman

Bayern Munich's Tillman wanted by U.S.

United States Doug McIntyre
Arsenal to struggle under pressure - Ballack

UEFA Champions League Mark Lovell
Aubameyang tops entire teams for goals

German Bundesliga
Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Gladbach will battle to keep Eberl - Bonhof

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Trending: Barcelona appeal Luis Suarez red

Latest ESPN staff
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Bayern's Thiago Alcantara: Pep Guardiola convinced me to leave Barca

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti explains how he unsuccessfully tried to talk Philipp Lahm out of retirement.

Thiago Alcantara has told The Sunday Times it was a "difficult decision" to leave Barcelona for Bayern Munich, but that Pep Guardiola's trust convinced him to make the move.

Thiago, 25, came through the youth ranks at Barca when Guardiola was in charge of the Catalan club, but he opted to further his career by moving to Bayern in 2013.

The Spain international admits it was a tough choice to make in departing his first club, but that Guardiola's recent appointment at Bayern had persuaded him to leave the Camp Nou.

"It was a difficult decision," Thiago said. "For everyone who comes through La Masia [Barca's youth academy], it would be. You don't want to leave Barcelona, you just want to join the first team and have success.

"But it's not just about how you feel, or your self-confidence, but how other people feel about you. Pep trusted me and I felt that truth. I learnt a lot from him."

