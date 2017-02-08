Bayern's Thiago Alcantara: Pep Guardiola convinced me to leave Barca

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti explains how he unsuccessfully tried to talk Philipp Lahm out of retirement.

Thiago Alcantara has told The Sunday Times it was a "difficult decision" to leave Barcelona for Bayern Munich, but that Pep Guardiola's trust convinced him to make the move.

Thiago, 25, came through the youth ranks at Barca when Guardiola was in charge of the Catalan club, but he opted to further his career by moving to Bayern in 2013.

The Spain international admits it was a tough choice to make in departing his first club, but that Guardiola's recent appointment at Bayern had persuaded him to leave the Camp Nou.

"It was a difficult decision," Thiago said. "For everyone who comes through La Masia [Barca's youth academy], it would be. You don't want to leave Barcelona, you just want to join the first team and have success.

"But it's not just about how you feel, or your self-confidence, but how other people feel about you. Pep trusted me and I felt that truth. I learnt a lot from him."

