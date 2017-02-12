Philipp Lahm: Bayern Munich were 'lucky' to win late at Ingolstadt

Philipp Lahm and Bayern shook off the challenge from Ingolstadt late on.

Philipp Lahm said Bayern Munich were "lucky" to win 2-0 in Ingolstadt as last-gasp goals from Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben grabbed a late three points in Saturday's Bavarian derby.

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller both had shots cleared off the line in each half as resolute Ingolstadt held firm until the final minute, when Arturo Vidal fired home from close range.

Substitute Robben doubled the lead with a trademark left-footed finish to seal the Bavarian's third straight away win of 2017.

Bayern captain Lahm told Sky Deutschland: "It was very hard to play our normal passing style of football on that pitch today -- especially out from the back as there was always a danger of giving the ball away.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game with many hard tackles and challenges. We competed well and could have gone ahead in the first half with a great chance from Lewa and in the second with Thomas."

He added: "Of course when you score so late you have say we were lucky."

Lahm, 33, announced on Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season. The derby win in Ingolstadt was the first of a maximum 25 games remaining for Germany's 2014 World Cup winning captain in a Bayern shirt.

Asked about the timing of his retirement decision, Lahm said: "It's my right to announce the end of my career when I want.

"All those responsible knew of my decision -- with that everything is sorted from my side."

Lahm added: "Now it's all about success with the team in my final months. I'll do everything in my power to have a happy end. I'm going to enjoy my final weeks and months with the team and the club. They've given me so much."

Seeking a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern's last-ditch victory, coupled with RB Leipzig surprise 3-0 home defeat to Hamburg, moves Carlo Ancelotti's side seven points clear at the top of the table.

"It was an important win for us and we had to fight hard for it," Ancelotti said. "Second half, we improved a lot and in the end we got our reward. We showed tremendous character."