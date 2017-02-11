Pep Guardiola: Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm one of the 'best players ever'

Steve Nicol believes Philipp Lahm is among the best fullbacks to play the game, but wonders if he's calling it quits too soon.

MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola has hailed Philipp Lahm as one of football's "best players ever" after the Bayern Munich defender announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Lahm, 33, was Guardiola's captain during his three years in charge of the club, which saw Bayern win three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokals.

The Manchester City manager described him as one of the most intelligent players he has coached and said he was instrumental in his success at the Alliaz Arena.

"Philipp was and is a special person in my life," Guardiola told a news conference. "It is not easy for a Catalan guy to go to Munich after their Treble and learn German and be involved in that culture. He helped me on and off the pitch.

"He is one of the most fantastic players I ever trained in my life and one of the most intelligent. Football is going to miss one of the best players ever. He can play in 10 positions, no problems because he understands the game perfectly.

"I know when I go back to Munich to see my friends he will be there. That is the most precious gift a trainer can have."

Philipp Lahm and Pep Guardiola worked together with great success at Bayern Munich.

Lahm, who captained Bayern to Champions League success in 2013, retired from international football after Germany's 2014 World Cup win in Brazil.

Guardiola believes the full-back is good enough to continue playing football but he hopes he can return to the game in some capacity in the future.

He was tipped to take over as Bayern's sporting director when he retired with the position remaining vacant since Matthias Sammer left the role in July due to illness. But Lahm has declined the job and will take a break from the game.

"It was a huge honour for me to be his manager," Guardiola added. "I am a little bit sad because I think in my heart he still has football in his legs but maybe not in his head and that's why he is retiring.

"I wish him and his beautiful wife and son the best for the future and hopefully as soon as possible he can be involved in football because he is so necessary. An exceptional person and exceptional player, he was a delight."

