Philipp Lahm 'probably in a huff' over Bayern Munich board snub - Hitzfeld

Steve Nicol believes Philipp Lahm is among the best fullbacks to play the game, but wonders if he's calling it quits too soon.

Former Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld says he can understand the club's decision not to offer Philipp Lahm a seat on the board once he retires this summer, but advised the captain to return to the Allianz Arena in the future.

Lahm, 33, announced his retirement on Tuesday following Bayern's 1-0 DFB Pokal win over Wolfsburg, moments after president Uli Hoeness had denied he was set to quit playing.

The former Germany international also revealed that he would not be taking up an offer to become Bayern's sporting director when his playing days come to an end -- a role that guaranteed a spot on the board during previous incumbent Matthias Sammer's time at the club.

"It's genuinely sad that Philipp isn't going to be available to Bayern Munich after this season comes to an end," Hitzfeld, who led Bayern to Champions League success in 2001, told Sky Sports Deutschland.

Philipp Lahm is hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

"He definitely could have assumed a management role. Philipp was probably in a huff about not getting a place on the supervisory board."

But Hitzfeld, who won five Bundesliga titles in two spells in charge of Bayern, backed the club's decision not to hand their longest-serving player a place on the board.

"I can understand this as Philipp should firstly take time away from the game," he said. "He can then return as a joint decision-maker on a sporting level. But of course it's too much to expect a board place immediately.

"Lahm would be very well-advised to return to Bayern at some stage in the future. He's a figurehead at the club, a world-class player with a great character. Therefore his profile is well suited to a management role at the club. The doors are still open for both parties."

