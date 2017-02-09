Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Schalke 04Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Mark Lovell
Bayern 'surprised' by Philipp Lahm retirement announcement - CEO

Bayern Munich did just enough to secure safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.
A goal from Douglas Costas gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg in the German Cup on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the club "are surprised by the approach of Philipp Lahm and his adviser" after the former Germany international announced on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Bayern captain Lahm, who led Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup, confirmed the decision after his side's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

"I've told the Bayern officials that I'm retiring from playing at the end of the season," he told reporters.

"I see my style of leadership in the way that I give my best every day, in training and in every game. I think I'm capable of doing that until the end of the season but no longer than that.

"Therefore, it's clear to me that I'm going to retire. "

Lahm has also turned down Bayern's offer of the role of sporting director at the club, vacant since Matthias Sammer left in the summer.

In a statement, Rummenigge said: "Until yesterday we assumed that there would be a joint announcement on this decision by Philipp Lahm and FC Bayern Munich.

Philipp Lahm & Carlo Ancelotti
Philipp Lahm, pictured with Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"Uli Hoeness and I have held open, intensive and constructive talks with Philipp in recent months about a possible position as sporting director of our club.

"At the end of last week, he informed us that he is currently not available for such a position and that he would like an early termination of his player contract, which runs until June 2018, at the end of the current season.

"Philipp Lahm has been an important player for Bayern Munich for over a decade. We would like to make clear that the door will always remain open for Philipp."

Bayern president Uli Hoeness denied speculation that Lahm could take a place on the board, telling WAZ: "Our board of directors consists of DAX [German stock market] board members. It's out of the question that someone starts without job experience."

Lahm captained Bayern to 2013 Champions League success in the all-German final at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund and has also won the DFB Pokal on six occasions.

The 33-year-old retired from international football after the 2014 World Cup win in Brazil.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

