Philipp Lahm hailed as 'all-time German great' ahead of retirement

Bayern Munich did just enough to secure safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

A goal from Douglas Costas gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg in the German Cup on Tuesday.

Teammates of Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm have been paying tribute to him after the announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.

Bayern captain Lahm, who led Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup, confirmed the decision after his side's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

"I've told the Bayern officials that I'm retiring from playing at the end of the season," he told reporters.

"I see my style of leadership in the way that I give my best every day, in training and in every game. I think I'm capable of doing that until the end of the season but no longer than that.

"Therefore, it's clear to me that I'm going to retire. "

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told broadcaster ARD: "We've played together for a long time. He confided and told me personally earlier. It's his decision.

"Naturally I would have preferred to stand alongside in him on the pitch for a while longer -- but we completely accept and respect the decision."

Speaking to reporters, defender Mats Hummels said: "It's a shame that he will no longer be here in the summer. I'm surprised, but he will have his reasons and I respect that."

Lahm captained Bayern to 2013 Champions League success.

Thiago Alcantara, meanwhile, said he had not known of Lahm's impending retirement and added: "Philipp could play until he's 100."

Former Bayern legend Mehmet Scholl, working as a pundit on ARD, said Lahm had "performed exceptionally in 70 percent of games during his career, and in the other 30 percent he was world-class."

He said the left-back was "on a par with Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Lothar Matthaus -- an all-time German great."

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, told ARD after the game that he wanted Lahm to play on, adding: "I hope that that he'll continue -- he was the best player on the pitch.

"I hope that he can continue, he is really helpful to us."

Lahm captained Bayern to 2013 Champions League success in the all-German final at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund and has also won the German Cup on six occasions.

The 33-year-old retired from international football after 2014 World Cup win in Brazil.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC.