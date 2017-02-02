Carlo Ancelotti: Bayern Munich lost some control late against Wolfsburg

Philipp Lahm helped Bayern win before announcing retirement plans after Tuesday's game.

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted his side lost some control in the final 10 minutes of Tuesday's 1-0 DFB Pokal win over Wolfsburg.

Douglas Costa's deflected shot in the first half proved to be the difference as Bayern advanced to the quarterfinals.

But there were some nervy moments at the end as Wolfsburg sought an equaliser and Manuel Neuer was called on to preserve the lead.

"I am satisfied with our performance during the first 80 minutes," Ancelotti said at a news conference. "We were completely in control. But we failed to score a second goal.

"We had a few problems in the final 10 minutes of the game. Wolfsburg pushed hard for an equaliser.

"But in the end all that matters is that we are into the quarterfinals. That is very important."

Bayern Munich did just enough to secure safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

The game was somewhat overshadowed by the news that captain Philipp Lahm plans to retire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg coach Valerien Ismael said his side showed improvement over the 5-0 Bundesliga defeat they suffered at Bayern in December.

"I think we put in a very good performance and were very disciplined," he said. "We started very cautious because we conceded five goals here just two months ago.

"We were solid at the back and did not allow them many chances. We showed more courage going forward toward the end and got some fine chances. We nearly rewarded ourselves.

"All in all, it was a solid performance and we can build on this in the Bundesliga."

