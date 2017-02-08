Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
0
LIVE 51'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 4/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 70'
Game Details
Home: 1/33  Draw: 14/1  Away: 200/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
0
0
LIVE 53'
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
2
0
LIVE 68'
Game Details
Home: 1/66  Draw: 20/1  Away: 100/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
1
LIVE 68'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 8/11  Away: 5/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Schalke 04Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm to retire after this season - report

01 11 2016 Football UEFA Champions League 2016 17 Fight 4 Matchday PSV Eindhoven FC Bayern Munich Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich left and Arjen Robben Bayern Munich
Philipp Lahm has decided to end his career following Bayern's Munich current season.

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is set to retire at the end of the season, German publication SportBild reported on Tuesday.

Lahm is aiming for a record-equalling eighth Bundesliga title and earned his 500th club appearance on Saturday against Schalke.

The 33-year-old is under contract with the Bavarians until 2018 but the Munich-born defender told SportBild in November he wouldn't rule out quitting a year ahead of schedule.

Lahm captained Bayern to 2013 Champions League success in the all-German final at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund and has also won the German Cup on six occasions.

He retired from international football as Germany's World Cup-winning skipper in the aftermath of the 2014 win in Brazil.

Bayern's longest-serving player was hotly tipped to take over as the club's sporting director after his playing days came to end. The position has not been filled since previous director Matthias Sammer left the role in July because of illness.

But despite Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reportedly urging Lahm to assume the role, SportBild says Lahm has declined and will take a break from the game.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

