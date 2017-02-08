Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm to retire after this season - report

Philipp Lahm has decided to end his career following Bayern's Munich current season.

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is set to retire at the end of the season, German publication SportBild reported on Tuesday.

Lahm is aiming for a record-equalling eighth Bundesliga title and earned his 500th club appearance on Saturday against Schalke.

The 33-year-old is under contract with the Bavarians until 2018 but the Munich-born defender told SportBild in November he wouldn't rule out quitting a year ahead of schedule.

Lahm captained Bayern to 2013 Champions League success in the all-German final at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund and has also won the German Cup on six occasions.

He retired from international football as Germany's World Cup-winning skipper in the aftermath of the 2014 win in Brazil.

Bayern's longest-serving player was hotly tipped to take over as the club's sporting director after his playing days came to end. The position has not been filled since previous director Matthias Sammer left the role in July because of illness.

But despite Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reportedly urging Lahm to assume the role, SportBild says Lahm has declined and will take a break from the game.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.