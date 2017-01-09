Bayern Munich's Xabi Alonso: Justice served in tax fraud case closure

Xabi Alonso had been under investigation by the Spanish authorities since 2014.

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso said he believed justice had been done after a judge in Madrid dropped a tax fraud case against him.

Alonso had been under investigation by the Spanish authorities since 2014 for alleged tax evasion involving his image rights from 2010-12, but maintained his innocence.

A statement from Judge Enrique de la Hoz Garcia on Wednesday , reported in El Confidencial, said Alonso had fulfilled his fiscal obligations.

The former Spain international confirmed on Thursday that he had been notified that the judge had dropped the case.

He posted a statement on his on his Twitter account which said: "I feel a sincere sense of justice following this decision that confirms what my legal advisers and I have defended all along since the investigation started.

"My actions have always fulfilled the legal obligations. I've always fulfilled my fiscal duties in an absolutely transparent way.

"During the investigation a number of stories have appeared, most of them completely false, in which my honesty and my actions as a citizen regarding my tax obligations have been put into doubt.

"My only reply has been to work to prove my integrity with complete conviction that I have acted transparently and legally when dealing with the Tax Office.

"I thank the support of my family, which has always shown its trust in me."

Alonso, 35, was one of a number of players investigated by Spanish tax authorities for their use of companies created to hold and manage their image rights.

Alonso, who joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in 2009, played for them until moving to Bayern in June 2014.