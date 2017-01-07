Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller: I don't like being classed as a striker

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

Don't class me as a striker - Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Bayern Munich's players celebrate after scoring against Belgium's KAS Eupen during a friendly football match.

Bayern finish training camp with friendly win

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Ancelotti: 'European clubs safe' from Chinese spending

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Hummels could retire in next five years

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern's Badstuber joins Schalke on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti boasts Bayern confidence

German Bundesliga
Read

Boateng could miss Arsenal clash - reports

German Bundesliga Mark Lovell
Read

Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Hummels: Ozil always finds a solution

UEFA Champions League
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos

Griezmann not in FIFPro's World11 squad

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Trending: Ancelotti speaks to ESPN FC

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Clement: Badstuber would do well for Swans

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Ancelotti: Poor season helping Chelsea now

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Ancelotti chats with ESPN FC

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bayern didn't 'need a revolution' - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Lahm not planning to retire this summer

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti opens up on Green transfer

German Bundesliga
Read
Julian Brandt

Brandt prepared to reject Bayern move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Robben: Bayern must build off Leipzig win

German Bundesliga
Read
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller: I don't like being classed as a striker

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his side's confidence, the World Cup expansion and Claudio Ranieri.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has told Sport Bild he does not "enjoy being classed" as a striker and sees himself "as a mix between a midfielder and a striker."

Muller, 28, has only scored a single Bundesliga goal this season, ending his scoring drought in the league after 999 minutes with a strike in Bayern's 5-0 win against Wolfsburg last month. He also failed to score for Germany at Euro 2016.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus recently expressed his doubt over whether there is a spot for Muller in Carlo Ancelotti's attacking 4-2-3-1 system.

However, Muller said: "You can interpret that differently. Actually, in this system, I've always played in the position behind the striker.

"I also don't enjoy being classed as a striker -- I don't see myself as one. I like to be active in space in behind the opposition's midfield. That's where I can hurt the opponent most of all."

Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.
Thomas Muller went 999 minutes without scoring in the Bundesliga this season.

Asked what he considers his position to be, Muller said: "I'm a mix between a striker and a midfielder. Ideally, I'd like to be classed as a goal scorer soon too."

Despite ending his goal drought against Wolfsburg last month, the Germany international was dropped to the bench for Bayern's next home game -- a 3-0 win over title challengers RB Leipzig.

"Personally, the last game against Leipzig didn't go to plan for me as I didn't play," Muller said. "I could have had fun in that game as there was much more space than in previous games. Naturally, I'm not sitting on the bench with a grin on my face."

However, Muller was philosophical about being on the Bayern substitutes' bench.

"Situations will arise when players will have to sit out big, important games," he said. "But we have to deal with that as a team. Team spirit is paramount -- each of our own egos has to take a back seat. That applies to me as well as everyone else."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.