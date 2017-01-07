Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller: I don't like being classed as a striker

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his side's confidence, the World Cup expansion and Claudio Ranieri.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has told Sport Bild he does not "enjoy being classed" as a striker and sees himself "as a mix between a midfielder and a striker."

Muller, 28, has only scored a single Bundesliga goal this season, ending his scoring drought in the league after 999 minutes with a strike in Bayern's 5-0 win against Wolfsburg last month. He also failed to score for Germany at Euro 2016.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus recently expressed his doubt over whether there is a spot for Muller in Carlo Ancelotti's attacking 4-2-3-1 system.

However, Muller said: "You can interpret that differently. Actually, in this system, I've always played in the position behind the striker.

"I also don't enjoy being classed as a striker -- I don't see myself as one. I like to be active in space in behind the opposition's midfield. That's where I can hurt the opponent most of all."

Asked what he considers his position to be, Muller said: "I'm a mix between a striker and a midfielder. Ideally, I'd like to be classed as a goal scorer soon too."

Despite ending his goal drought against Wolfsburg last month, the Germany international was dropped to the bench for Bayern's next home game -- a 3-0 win over title challengers RB Leipzig.

"Personally, the last game against Leipzig didn't go to plan for me as I didn't play," Muller said. "I could have had fun in that game as there was much more space than in previous games. Naturally, I'm not sitting on the bench with a grin on my face."

However, Muller was philosophical about being on the Bayern substitutes' bench.

"Situations will arise when players will have to sit out big, important games," he said. "But we have to deal with that as a team. Team spirit is paramount -- each of our own egos has to take a back seat. That applies to me as well as everyone else."

