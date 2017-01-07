Bayern Munich complete winter training camp with friendly win

Gab Marcotti sits down with Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti to discuss his transition to Germany, Arsene Wenger and more.

Bayern Munich completed their winter training camp with a comfortable 5-0 win over Belgian side KAS Eupen at the Aspire Academy in Doha on Tuesday.

The German champions were missing both Thiago Alcantara and Jerome Boateng through injury, while David Alaba was ill and Kingsley Coman was not risked. Voted the world's best goalkeeper for the fourth year in succession, Manuel Neuer had travelled to Zurich for the FIFA awards gala on Monday, and Holger Badstuber had also flown back to complete the formalities of his loan move to Schalke.

Bayern struggled to break down a resolute Belgian side, 13th in the Jupiler League, and had to wait until just before the interval before going ahead. Renato Sanches was denied by Eupen goalkeeper Babacar Nasse, but Mats Hummels bundled home the resultant corner to give the Bavarians a hard-fought advantage at half-time.

Rafinha, Xabi Alonso and Arturo Vidal celebrate a goal against KAS Eupal.

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti made seven substitutions at the break with only Joshua Kimmich and Juan Bernat completing the full 90 minutes.

Bayern doubled their lead three minutes after the restart when substitute 18-year-old Fabian Benko fired home from the edge of the box after fine work from Douglas Costa down the left wing.

Fellow subs combined once again in the 65 minutes when Arturo Vidal pounced on an exquisite through ball from Xabi Alonso to slot into the corner, before Brazil winger Costa rounded the keeper five minutes later to notch casually into an empty net from the angle.

Benko, a half-time replacement for striker Robert Lewandowski, bagged his brace with the final goal of the evening with 10 minutes remaining.

Bayern fly back to Munich from winter training camp on Wednesday, before taking part in the Telekom Cup in Dusseldorf on Saturday. The Bavarians resume their Bundesliga title defence in Freiburg on Jan. 20.

