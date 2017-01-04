Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm not planning to retire at end of the season

In an interview with ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti, Carlo Ancelotti says Julian Green improved a lot before moving to Stuttgart.

Philipp Lahm has insisted that he is not playing in his final season with Bayern Munich.

Lahm, 33, suggested in November that he could retire at the end of the current campaign -- a year ahead of his original plan.

However, the former Germany international, who is currently with Bayern in Qatar for a training camp, says he is planning to see out his contract with the Bundesliga champions, which expires at the end of next season.

"In this moment, it is my second last [midseason] training camp," he was quoted as saying by Bild. "My contract still runs until 2018."

Philipp Lahm is out of contract at the end of next season.

Bayern are due to resume their Bundesliga campaign against Freiburg on Jan. 20.

The Bavarians currently sit three points clear at the top of the table, but Lahm believes they need to improve when they return to action.

"We have to find a better balance between attack and defence," he said. "In many games it already worked well, but there were times this season where it has not been perfect."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.