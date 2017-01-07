Bayern's Xabi Alonso not looking to retire with future uncertain

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Xabi Alonso celebrates giving Bayern Munich the lead.

Bayern's Alonso not yet looking to retire

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Griezmann to United?

International
Read

Badstuber loan perfect for Bayern and City

Transfers Jonathan Smith and Mark Lovell
Read
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win against Atleti.

Lewa rejected €40m China offer - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lahm in talks over Bayern role - Hoeness

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern's Hoeness has title dig at Dortmund

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Muller to 'play a lot of games' - Ancelotti

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Uli Hoeness

Chinese spending 'sick' - Bayern's Hoeness

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Ancelotti: Guardiola 'needs time' at City

German Bundesliga Mark Lovell
Read

Ancelotti insists squad is complete

German Bundesliga
Read

How Pep handled pressure at Barca, Bayern

FC United Sam Marsden and Mark Lovell
Read
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

No place for Muller at Bayern - Matthaus

Bayern Munich Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Carlo Ancelotti backs son to replace Clement

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Badstuber set to leave Bayern on loan

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern appoint Clement's successor

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Clement agrees Swansea deal - sources

German Bundesliga Mark Ogden
Read

Bayern allow Clement to talk to Swansea

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read
If Antonio Conte and Chelsea are to relinquish their lead, it will be an epic fall.

Conte doing 'extraordinary' job - Ancelotti

Chelsea Ben Gladwell
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern's Xabi Alonso not looking to retire with future uncertain

Xabi Alonso backs former manger Pep Guardiola to prove his critics wrong and tips former club Liverpool for a title push.

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso says he is not looking to retire when his contract expires this summer.

The 35-year-old has not signed a new contract with the German champions but says he's not in any hurry.

"We have got time. There is no deadline. It depends on how I feel," the midfielder said at a news conference. "My body is OK. My head is OK. I am feeling good at the moment."

However, should this be his final season at the Allianz Arena, Alonso backed Joshua Kimmich to lead the team in the years to come.

"Josh is fantastic. He plays very well in any position, which is a great quality to have," Alonso said. "He will surely have a great future at this club for many, many years."

Kimmich thanked his teammate for the support, saying: "It is nice to hear how Xabi feels about me.

"In my first season nobody expected anything from me. I had joined from the second division, it was an advantage that I could only surprise people. Now I have shown something and have to assert it.

"I like playing in every position. But my long-term goal is to establish myself in one particular position."

Xabi Alonso celebrates giving Bayern Munich the lead.
Xabi Alonso says he is feeling good as he enters the final months of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski backed Bayern to enter the second half of the season on a strong run despite injuries that have struck the team in the latter months in previous years.

"We will be even better in this second half of the season," the Poland international told Bild. "We will be better tactically and physically.

"We always had problems toward the end of the season in the past two years, both physically and with injuries."

Lewandowski also praised the midseason training in Qatar under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"Our workload is perfect," he said. "A lot of our players did not really have the chance to do much work on a conditional level ahead of the season because of the Euros.

"The games immediately came thick and fast. A setback was inevitable because of our short preseason. But we are doing a lot of work now."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.