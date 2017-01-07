Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
 By Mark Lovell
Philipp Lahm in talks over future Bayern Munich role - Uli Hoeness

Carlo Ancelotti says nothing has changed with Thomas Muller at Bayern, and he does not plan to add to his squad in January.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said talks are underway regarding Philipp Lahm's future role at the Bundesliga champions.

Lahm, 33, is contracted to the Bavarians until 2018 but said in November he "wouldn't rule out retiring at the end of this season."

Bayern's longest-serving player is tipped to take over as the club's sporting director after his playing days come to an end, with the position yet to be filled after Matthias Sammer left last summer due to illness

Hoeness, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Thursday, told SportBild: "Initial talks have taken place, yes. As an Englishman would say: 'It's more to come.'"

He said he met with Lahm, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and executive vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen at Bayern's headquarters, adding: "We are in talks but everything is progressing in a very rational manner." 

01 11 2016 Football UEFA Champions League 2016 17 Fight 4 Matchday PSV Eindhoven FC Bayern Munich Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich left and Arjen Robben Bayern Munich
Philipp Lahm could retire as a player at the end of the current season.

Hoeness confirmed further talks are scheduled for the end of January, but stressed the club wasn't "under any time pressure at all" to fill the position.

Asked whether Lahm would eventually assume the vacant role of sporting director, Hoeness said: "First we'll talk to Philipp, then we will see."

However, Hoeness said in November he would prefer Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning captain to honour his playing contract.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

