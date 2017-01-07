Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness has dig at Borussia Dortmund over title challenge

Carlo Ancelotti says nothing has changed with Thomas Muller at Bayern, and he does not plan to add to his squad in January.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has had a dig at rivals Borussia Dortmund, saying they have failed to mount the title challenge they had been expecting.

Bayern suffered their only league defeat of the season to Dortmund in November, but Thomas Tuchel's side went into the winter break in sixth place, 12 points behind the table-topping champions.

Dortmund have failed to win nine of their 16 league games and Hoeness told Sky Deutschland: "Lavished with premature praise at the start of the season, Dortmund thought this was a year where they can push Bayern really hard.

"And what happened? At Christmas I looked at the table and registered that there's a 12-point gap again."

Expanding on his dealings with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, with whom he has clashed in the past, Hoeness said: "I have a very businesslike relationship with Mr Watzke.

"But I cannot imagine he's interested in walking arm in arm together around Tegernsee [where Hoeness lives], and I share that feeling."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.