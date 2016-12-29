No place for Thomas Muller in Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern side - Matthaus

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

No place for Muller at Bayern - Matthaus

Bayern Munich Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Carlo Ancelotti backs son to replace Clement

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Badstuber set to leave Bayern on loan

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern appoint Clement's successor

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Clement agrees Swansea deal - sources

German Bundesliga Mark Ogden
Read

Bayern allow Clement to talk to Swansea

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read
If Antonio Conte and Chelsea are to relinquish their lead, it will be an epic fall.

Conte doing 'extraordinary' job - Ancelotti

Chelsea Ben Gladwell
Read
Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221

Bayern needed Leipzig win to 'have quiet Xmas' - Hoeness

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Bayern were step down from Real - Robben

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read

Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Swansea City set to hire Clement - reports

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Robben relieved to rediscover best form

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Kimmich credits Guardiola for current level

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Alaba 'stronger' after Austria Euro 2016 flop

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

No place for Thomas Muller in Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern side - Matthaus

Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.
Thomas Muller has scored one Bundesliga goal in 13 appearances this season.

Thomas Muller will struggle for playing time at Bayern Munich in the second half of the season, Lothar Matthaus has said in his column for Sport Bild.

Muller, 27, only started in 16 of a possible 24 matches during the first half of this season and the full 90 minutes nine times, scoring three goals in all competitions.

The Germany international had already gone without a goal at Euro 2016 and Matthaus believes Muller could drop down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena.

"It won't get any easier for Thomas Muller in the second half of the season to find his place in the starting XI," Matthaus wrote. "There is no real position for him in Carlo Ancelotti's system. Arjen Robben is a stronger player on the right wing. There is no second striker in a 4-2-3-1 system, and an attacking midfielder plays behind Robert Lewandowski."

The 1990 World Cup winner also believes that Muller will not be able to get in ahead of Spain international Thiago Alcantara, who has finally begun to show his best form at Bayern following several knee injuries in recent years.

"I see Thiago in that position. He has played a strong first half [of the campaign], and he's more versatile than Muller," Matthaus wrote, and warned that Portugal international Renato Sanches will also emerge as a competitor for the Germany star.

Matthaus wrote: "I am convinced that Renato Sanches will win significantly more minutes in the second half of the season."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.