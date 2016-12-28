Bayern Munich appoint Paul Clement's successor ahead of Swansea move

FC's Craig Burley and Paul Mariner agree that bringing in Bayern assistant, Paul Clement, would be a big gamble for Swansea.

Reports suggest that former Derby boss Paul Clement is set to be named Swansea's third manager of the season.

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Hermann Gerland has been appointed as Paul Clement's successor as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach.

Sources have told ESPN FC that Clement is set to be appointed as Bob Bradley's replacement as Swansea manager

His departure from Bundesliga side Bayern has seen Gerland, who has worked with the first team since 2009, promoted to work as Ancelotti's No. 2.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website: "Paul has been a professional, loyal and capable coach for us. We did not want to stand in his way of becoming a manager in the Premier League. We wish him all the best for the future."

It has also been reported that Ancelotti's son, Davide, will play a more influential role with the first team.

The former Real Madrid boss told Bild: "My son Davide and Hermann Gerland will take over the tasks."

